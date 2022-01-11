ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Are you doing that COVID test wrong? Experts debate which way works best

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mhl2Q_0diSxLSo00

**For a local story on at-home tests, watch below.

(NEXSTAR) – Many Americans are relying on at-home COVID-19 tests to determine if that scratchy throat and stuffy nose is the omicron variant, a cold, or something else entirely. But as complaints surface that the tests are slow to pick up on the highly contagious variant , advice is spreading on Twitter suggesting you should be taking that at-home COVID test a little differently.

‘Deltacron’: Scientists say they found COVID infections combining omicron, delta

Some biologists, doctors and epidemiologists have said swabbing your throat in addition to your nose (using the same swab) could help detect a positive COVID case more accurately and earlier.

Dr. Bob Wachter, the chair of medicine of the University of California, San Francisco’s medical school, shared one such anecdote Saturday . Wachter’s 28-year-old son was sick with COVID symptoms, he said, so Wachter went over to give him a test.

“Local pharmacies were all out of rapid tests, but I had one set stashed away. He came outside (I wore an N95) & we ran it, w/ a nasal swab. It was negative,” Wachter tweeted.

“I wondered if he’d be an example of the newly reported problems with false-negative rapid tests in the first days of an Omicron infection,” the doctor continued.

Wachter had seen reports that taking a saliva sample may help detect the virus sooner, so he went back the next day and swabbed his son’s tongue and tonsils first, then stuck the stick up his nose – “a little gross,” he admitted.

The results were positive.

Was it the fact that the test was taken a day later or that it included saliva (or something else) that changed the results? There isn’t peer-reviewed science to back up what Wachter and others are doing, but there is anecdotal support from at least a few doctors.

Eric Feigl-Ding, prominent epidemiologist and former Harvard Medical School professor, advocated for the saliva swabbing method for omicron and told the Washington Post it was supported by a “confluence of data.”

Test positive for COVID? Here’s how long to isolate

Michael Mina, also an epidemiologist and Harvard Medical alum, explained on Twitter : “Virus may start further down. Throat swab + nasal may improve chances a swab picks up virus.”

Israel’s health ministry is already directing people to swab their throats along with their noses when using the testing kits, Reuters reports. The U.K.’s Health Security Agency created a tutorial video on YouTube showing how to take the combined sample.

There’s also one small study , that hasn’t yet been peer reviewed, of 29 people in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco with the omicron variant of COVID. It found PCR tests of saliva samples were able to detect the virus about three days before antigen tests on nasal samples.

But until there’s peer-reviewed science, the Food and Drug Administration’s stance remains the same: stick to the instructions.

“The FDA advises that COVID-19 tests should be used as authorized, including following their instructions for use regarding obtaining the sample for testing,” the agency said in a statement to the the Post , citing concerns people could hurt themselves by using the kits incorrectly.

Nam Tran, the professor who runs COVID-19 testing at UC Davis Health, told BuzzFeed News something like food residue in your throat or mouth could throw off the results, too.

Also, it’s unclear how accurate at-home tests are when done with a throat swab, because it hasn’t been systematically tested.

Some testing sites run by local health departments, hospitals, clinics and private companies have made the switch to collecting saliva samples or a throat swab instead of the up-the-nose swab we’ve grown familiar with (for better or for worse).

No matter how you take the sample, experts remind people that a test result offers limited information even when done correctly: whether or not the virus is detected in that sample at that time. To get the most complete idea of whether or not you’re infected, you need to test regularly. For the most accurate results, seek out a PCR test when possible.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mina
SFGate

What people are doing wrong when using at-home COVID tests

With COVID-19 cases surging across the San Francisco Bay Area, many people are using at-home antigen tests, especially as they become more widely available from employers, schools and more. Antigen tests aren't as reliable as PCR tests, but they’re likely to catch anyone who’s at their most contagious.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJCL

What should you do if someone in your family tests positive for COVID-19? An expert shares advice

CNN — These days, it's much easier to contract the coronavirus as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads worldwide. As people face this current reality, it's important to note that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention alsorecently changed its guidelines around isolation and quarantine. Many have questions about what to do if they or a family member ends up catching COVID-19. What if a child tests positive — how should parents and guardians care for that child safely? What if a parent has COVID-19 but their children don't? How long should someone be in isolation? When should people be tested? What if everyone in the family contracts COVID-19 — do they need to be isolated from one another?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Antigen Test#Covid#Health Security#Americans#Twitter#Omicron#N95#Harvard Medical School
News 8 WROC

How do at-home COVID-19 tests work?

NEW YORK (WETM) — As at-home COVID-19 grow in popularity, many questions remain about how they work and if they are effective. To take an at-home test, experts say you can purchase one at a store that carries them or pick one up for free at some public locations. Then, follow the instructions on the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WXII 12

Expert discusses which masks work best against omicron

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In Los Angeles County, leaders arerequiring any employee who works indoors to use a medical-grade or higher face covering. That means cloth masks are no longer a viable option as case counts rise there and across the country. Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease specialist with...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WUSA

Should you swab your throat to test for COVID? Experts are split

WASHINGTON — As the omicron variant sweeps through the U.S., testing has never been more important. Early January brought a new claim to the forefront of at-home testing discourse: you should swab your throat when you test yourself. In a TikTok with more than 5 million views, reporter Alison...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

Exactly WHEN to take a rapid antigen test to check if you have Covid… health experts explain when is best to use a rapid antigen test (if you can find one)

As Covid-19 cases soar and rules around testing change, NSW Health has explained exactly when to take a rapid antigen test. The state recorded 92,264 new infections, including 61,387 from a backlog of rapid antigen tests as NSW changed its rules around testing this week. Rapid antigen tests are now...
EDUCATION
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

22K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy