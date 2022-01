On Saturday evening, a pedestrian died after getting hit by a car on Highway 518 near SeaTac. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place at about 6:30 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 35-year-old woman was driving a 2014 Subaru Outback east on the highway and approached Des Moines Memorial Drive. Just then, a person walked into the roadway, crossing all lanes of traffic and got struck by the Subaru. The pedestrian succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

