Welcome to MeTV!

 6 days ago

MeTV network is available locally on Bay Area AT&T U-verse affiliate KTLN on channel 68.2 HD. If this isn’t the way you watch, click here to see Where to Watch. Dan Matthews investigates when a small town wants him to leave. 5:30am. Remind Me. Dragnet. Bunco - $9,000...

MeTV remembers Betty White

MeTV celebrates the life and career of Betty White with some of her best TV appearances. Pioneer. Icon. Trailblazer. There's a lot of words that could be used to describe Betty White and her incredible career that spanned over eight decades. It says a lot about how loved she was that people think 99 years old was "too soon."
MeTV welcomes Full House to the neighborhood with a Bob Saget tribute

A new beloved TV family will be joining the MeTV lineup on Sundays, starting with a tribute to one of America's favorite TV dads. Everyone has a classic TV father who pops into mind at the mention of "TV dad". Ward Cleaver from Leave it to Beaver, Mike Brady from The Brady Bunch, Mr. Cunningham from Happy Days…
Featured Episodes

MeTV network is available locally on Yakima / Tri-Cities affiliate KVEW on channel 42.2. If this isn’t the way you watch, click here to see Where to Watch. Burglary - Helpful Woman (s4, ep14) Police track down a thief who specializes in elderly people. 6:00am. Remind Me. Dragnet. Homicide...
A brief history of TV couples sleeping in the same bed

No, the Flintstones nor the Bradys were not the first to share a bed. Not by a longshot. As the fall television was kicking off in September of '69, gossip columnist Earl Wilson had a hot scoop. He got the news from Florence Henderson herself, who was promoting The Brady Bunch, a new sitcom about to premiere on ABC.
MeTV 40 to honor the life and career of Betty White

“Betty White lived to 99.99 years, and her 100% charm, talent and wit will live on forever through her timeless work. We are saddened that our planned birthday celebration for her 100th birthday must now be a tribute to her legacy as the first lady of television,” said Neal Sabin, vice-chairman of Weigel Broadcasting Co.
MeTV pays tribute to Bob Saget as series joins network

(WTVY) - This Sunday, MeTV pays tribute to Bob Saget with a 2-hour special presentation of Full House as the series joins the network. The MeTV Network, America’s #1 classic television network, welcomes the beloved family sitcom Full House to the network with a presentation of special Danny Tanner episodes as a tribute to the late Bob Saget, airing Sunday, January 16th from 2pm-4pm ET/PT. The series will begin airing in its regular day and time on Sunday, January 23 from 2pm-4pm ET/PT. The MeTV Network continues to be available on basic cable and satellite systems as well as over-the-air broadcast. Find out where to watch at MeTV.com.
MeTV to air 'Full House' reruns beginning Jan. 16

CHICAGO (CBS 58) -- The MeTV Network, America's #1 classic television network, is welcoming the beloved sitcom "Full House" to its airwaves. MeTV will kick off the addition with a tribute to one of America's favorite TV dads, Bob Saget, starting with a two-hour marathon of Full House on Sunday, Jan. 16.
What's your favorite Danny Tanner moment?

This iconic TV dad could be sensitive, dweeby, caring, and fastidious. For a lot of kids growing up in the '80s and '90s, Danny Tanner on Full House was a different kind of dad. He was sensitive, fixated on being clean, believed in talking things out and wore a lot of big, patterned sweaters. Like, a lot of sweaters.
Bob Saget: Cause of Death Revealed

Earlier this week, comedy and television fans across the nation and world were stunned and saddened by the unexpected death of Bob Saget. The actor and standup was just 65 years old. He was not suffering from any known health conditions, nor was he grappling with any substance abuse issues...
What Was Betty White’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?

While fans continue to mourn the loss of Betty White, here is the 99-year-old Hollywood icon’s reported net worth at the time of her death on New Year’s Eve 2021. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Betty White’s net worth at the time of her death was $75 million. The website reports that White’s acting career spanned nearly eight decades. She was claimed to be the longest-standing television entertainer of all time.
Wondering What Betty White Was Worth When She Died?

I mean, even the most evil person on Earth didn’t want BETTY WHITE to die. But at the same time, I’ll bet she had a lot of animal charities in her will, and they’re gonna make some bank. The website Celebrity Net Worth claims Betty was worth...
Betty White’s Final Words Will Leave You Reeling

Betty White's final words were nothing short of heart-wrenching and heartwarming. In a new interview with Page Six, White's former Mama's Family co-star Vicki Lawrence revealed how she discovered what the Golden Girl said before she passed away. Lawrence texted her former co-star Carol Burnett after she saw the news...
Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
Christine Baranski’s Daughters: Meet Her Two Girls Lily & Isabel

The Emmy-winning actress had two daughters, who are now adults, with her late husband Matthew Cowles. Find out more about both of them here!. Christine Baranski has had a long career both on-stage and on-screen. After making her Broadway debut in 1980, the 69-year-old actress has gone on to an accomplished career in entertainment. She won a Tony in 1984 for her performance in The Real Thing and another in 1989 for Rumours. She starred as Maryann Thorpe in the sitcom Cybill from 1995 to 1998 and won an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress for her performance. Other than Cybill, she received a number of nominations for her many appearances on the sitcom The Big Bang Theory and in the drama The Good Wife. Christine has also starred in many film adaptations of musicals, with some notable performances being in Chicago and Mamma Mia! For much of her career, Christine was married to actor and writer Matthew Cowles from 1983 until his death in 2014. Together, the pair had two daughters. Find out more about both of her girls here!
Bob Saget’s Daughter Just Revealed His Last Words to Her—Here’s What He Texted Before His Death

Saying goodbye. Bob Saget’s last words to his daughter were just revealed in a text message she received right before his tragic death at the age of 65. Saget—who is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, whom he shared with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer—was found dead on January 9, 2022, at a hotel room in Orlando, Florida. According to a statement released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at the time, there were no signs of foul play or drug use on the scene. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes...
Halle Berry Pens Tribute to Sidney Poitier: ‘An Angel Watching Over All Of Us’

I grew up idolizing Sidney Poitier. I was around 9 when he flickered into my world on a television replay of “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.” I was a latchkey kid in Cleveland, daughter of a white, single mother and a Black father — whose union their parents had frowned upon. In the film, Sidney and his co-star, Katharine Houghton, play an interracial couple whose parents also struggle with their children’s relationship. There I sat in front of my mom’s old console, mesmerized, as I watched my family’s dynamic play out. For the first time in my childhood, I felt seen....
