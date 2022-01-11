ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rap Report Card From the 1990s Grading Jay-Z, DMX and Others Goes Viral

By Aleia Woods
A new set of rappers enter into the OG realm as the generations pass and it's always interesting to hear their thoughts on the newcomers. A rap report card from the late 1990s, done by 1980's MC Kool Moe Dee, has surfaced the internet from Ego Trip's Book of Rap Lists,...

Exclusive – Kool Moe Dee was a trending Twitter topic last week when his old “Rapper Report Cards” resurfaced online, sparking a spirited Hip Hop debate in the process. The Treacherous Three legend implemented a traditional grading system using A, B, C, D or F based on vocabulary, articulation, creativity, originality, versatility, voice, records, stage presence, sticking to themes and innovating rhymes.
