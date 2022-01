Tuscaloosa City Schools could soon see a return to a system-wide mask mandate next week, as students are testing positive at a rate above the acceptable threshold. "We thank you for your patience and support as we work through this Omicron surge. This communication serves to keep you posted on where we are specific to masks being used in our school system," said TCS Superintendent Mike Daria. "Masks are currently recommended but still optional."

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO