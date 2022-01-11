ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wednesday & Friday Snow

KAAL-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have two chances for snow coming in the forecast. One of these will have more impacts than the other. The first will be isolated snow for Wednesday morning. Mix conditions will also...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 Forecast: Let the meltdown begin!

Temperatures will gradually be warming back above average through Tuesday leading to a big meltdown of the weekend snow! Tuesday night into Wednesday, a very strong cold front will be pushing into the area sending temperatures tumbling. We are tracking the arrival of the cold air in the update here! FOX 4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada
CBS Pittsburgh

Winter Weather: Storm Brings Over 6″ Of Snow To Pittsburgh Area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At the time I am writing this, snow is just now picking back up after the dry slot that we had talked about over the past couple of days moved in. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos It’s easy to say that this is the ‘half-way point’ of this event but that is only partially true. As we are now on the backside of this system, temperatures are now dropping. This means we will start to see a lighter, fluffier snow coming down from here on out. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Week Starts Warm, Cold Air On Its Way

By Callie Zanandrie (CBS4) – If you liked the weather on Saturday and Sunday, you are going to love the weather on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day! Temperatures will continue to climb, with highs above normal near 60 degrees in the Denver metro area. We will have plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. (credit: CBS) The next storm system moves into the area on Tuesday. Highs will stay mild in the mid 50s. We’ll see increasing clouds and gusty winds. A weak storm system associated with a cold front will bring colder temperatures with light scattered snow possible on Wednesday. As of now, we aren’t expecting much accumulation. The big change you’ll notice on Wednesday is that temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees with daytime highs in the low 30s.  
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Warm Start To The Week, Before Slide Into Bitter Cold

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a warm start to the work week, temperatures will slide back to near zero mid-week. WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says it will reach 30 degrees in the Twin Cities Monday, and parts further west will reach into the low 30s. Tuesday’s high temp will be 36 in the metro. The next weather system is a clipper that will drop from Canada into north-eastern Minnesota early Tuesday morning. Accumulating snow is expected throughout northern Minnesota, but it will sharply cut off north of the Interstate...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

Tuesday Snow

We do have snow in the forecast for Tuesday. There is a bit of disagreement as to how much. We could even see some freezing rain in this system as well. The timing of this line of precipitation will be Tuesday night into early Wednesday, meaning slick spots could (and would) develop should freezing rain be an issue. More snow is expected to occur farther north, but we will have moisture in our atmosphere out ahead of the cold front driving all the snow to allow for snowfall to occur locally as well. Due, in part, to temperatures hovering around the freezing point, we could also see freezing rain shortly after sunset before becoming snow outright. This would not only result in slick spots, but could result in somewhat limited visibility. Expect this to occur Tuesday night and for at least some to track over our area, but it is still a bit ambiguous as to how much will track and, as a result, how much snow to expect. Plan on extra time heading into work as the environment will be favorable for freezing rain.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Sunday Night Flurries, Possible Freezing Rain

Although chances are very low, we could still see a few more flurries the rest of Saturday night. Expect under half an inch, and that is if you even see any flurries. We could also see a little bit of freezing rain with these chances mixed in with the flurries. These will be wrapped up by midnight. If freezing rain were to occur, it would result in some ice on the roads as temperatures drop overnight. Expect these chances to be greater east of I-35.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Next Snow Chance Moves In Late Tuesday

An Alberta Clipper will bring us our next round of snow, very light snow that is, later in the day Tuesday. We may see a light mix before the snow as highs Tuesday are well above-average in the mid-30s. Either way, look for the moisture to arrive around 6 PM Tuesday, wrapping up prior to sunrise on Wednesday. Not much snow is expected, around an inch, a new dusting really at best. The snow will be blowing around though Tuesday night-Wednesday morning, as the strong NW wind wraps around behind the Clipper leaving our area. The blowing snow potential may cause issues on our roads Tuesday night - Wednesday morning for the commutes, as tough-to-see conditions and icy spots will become possible. Be safe everyone!
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Keeping The Clouds Today

We are starting out under the clouds this morning, possibly bringing a few of us a flurry or two. Significant or accumulating snow is not expected today. Clouds will be sticking around all-day, mixing in a little sunshine here and there. Even with the clouds, a light SW breeze will keep our highs in the low/mid 20s this afternoon, which is a little warmer than normal.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy