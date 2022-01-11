Wednesday & Friday Snow

We do have snow in the forecast for Tuesday. There is a bit of disagreement as to how much. We could even see some freezing rain in this system as well. The timing of this line of precipitation will be Tuesday night into early Wednesday, meaning slick spots could (and would) develop should freezing rain be an issue. More snow is expected to occur farther north, but we will have moisture in our atmosphere out ahead of the cold front driving all the snow to allow for snowfall to occur locally as well. Due, in part, to temperatures hovering around the freezing point, we could also see freezing rain shortly after sunset before becoming snow outright. This would not only result in slick spots, but could result in somewhat limited visibility. Expect this to occur Tuesday night and for at least some to track over our area, but it is still a bit ambiguous as to how much will track and, as a result, how much snow to expect. Plan on extra time heading into work as the environment will be favorable for freezing rain.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 HOURS AGO