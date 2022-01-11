ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Enjoy the warmth, southwest breeze helps big time

KAAL-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have much warmer weather ahead due to a strong southwest breeze that will carry the warmest air surrounding us towards our area. This south...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

CBS Pittsburgh

Winter Weather: Storm Brings Over 6″ Of Snow To Pittsburgh Area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At the time I am writing this, snow is just now picking back up after the dry slot that we had talked about over the past couple of days moved in. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos It’s easy to say that this is the ‘half-way point’ of this event but that is only partially true. As we are now on the backside of this system, temperatures are now dropping. This means we will start to see a lighter, fluffier snow coming down from here on out. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS DFW

MLK Day Off To A Cold Start, Sunny Skies Ahead With Highs In Lower 60s

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – We are off to a cold start with temperatures in the 30s. A beautiful MLK day ahead with sunny skies, light winds and highs in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be our warmest of the week with highs in the mid 70s, partly cloudy skies, and breezy southwesterly winds 15-25 mph. Changes arrive Wednesday as another arctic front slides through North Texas. It passes through mid-morning shifting our winds out of the north 15-25 mph with partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible as the front moves through although most areas will remain dry. Cold air settles in behind the front and sticks with us through the end of the work week. Thursday through Saturday mornings we start off in the 20s!  
ENVIRONMENT
WDBJ7.com

Danville residents take time to enjoy winter storm

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The majority of Danville was quiet throughout the winter storm on Sunday. But a handful of residents got out to enjoy the snow day in the river district. Myles Bennett and Briana Harris, along with their niece Destin Bennett and nephew Devin Bennett, trekked up to...
DANVILLE, VA
KAAL-TV

Ending The Week Dangerously Cold

The Alberta Clipper bringing us the round of very light snow later Tuesday evening, will also bring in dangerously cold air behind it for the second half of the week. Temperatures will tumble all-day Wednesday, dropping below-zero by the overnight hours. We will really feel the cold Thursday & Friday, with both mornings near -15° for an air temperature, with wind chill values around -25° or colder! There is a chance our temperature may not even get above 0° on Thursday, all-day! The last time this happened was last February, when we went below-zero the evening of February 10, and never warmed above-zero until February 16! We aren't expected to see numerous days of cold air like that, but it will be cold enough by the end of the week where ALERT DAYS are in place for Thursday & Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Keeping The Clouds Today

We are starting out under the clouds this morning, possibly bringing a few of us a flurry or two. Significant or accumulating snow is not expected today. Clouds will be sticking around all-day, mixing in a little sunshine here and there. Even with the clouds, a light SW breeze will keep our highs in the low/mid 20s this afternoon, which is a little warmer than normal.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Sunday Night Flurries, Possible Freezing Rain

Although chances are very low, we could still see a few more flurries the rest of Saturday night. Expect under half an inch, and that is if you even see any flurries. We could also see a little bit of freezing rain with these chances mixed in with the flurries. These will be wrapped up by midnight. If freezing rain were to occur, it would result in some ice on the roads as temperatures drop overnight. Expect these chances to be greater east of I-35.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Tuesday Snow

We do have snow in the forecast for Tuesday. There is a bit of disagreement as to how much. We could even see some freezing rain in this system as well. The timing of this line of precipitation will be Tuesday night into early Wednesday, meaning slick spots could (and would) develop should freezing rain be an issue. More snow is expected to occur farther north, but we will have moisture in our atmosphere out ahead of the cold front driving all the snow to allow for snowfall to occur locally as well. Due, in part, to temperatures hovering around the freezing point, we could also see freezing rain shortly after sunset before becoming snow outright. This would not only result in slick spots, but could result in somewhat limited visibility. Expect this to occur Tuesday night and for at least some to track over our area, but it is still a bit ambiguous as to how much will track and, as a result, how much snow to expect. Plan on extra time heading into work as the environment will be favorable for freezing rain.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Wake-Up Weather: Monday Morning

Temperatures are in the mid to upper teens out the door. Roads will not be a huge concern, but there will still be some slick spots here and there. With the possibility of a rain/snow mix the rest of Sunday night, that could create a few new slick spots out the door overnight. Still, temperatures do warm up into the mid to upper 20s for most of the area (especially warmer out west along and west of I-35). Clouds will remain prominent over us. They keep us warmer early on out the door for work. As long as you give yourself a couple extra minutes in case roads have not been adequately plowed (which a lot of them have), then you should not run into any problems.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Week Starts Warm, Cold Air On Its Way

By Callie Zanandrie (CBS4) – If you liked the weather on Saturday and Sunday, you are going to love the weather on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day! Temperatures will continue to climb, with highs above normal near 60 degrees in the Denver metro area. We will have plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. (credit: CBS) The next storm system moves into the area on Tuesday. Highs will stay mild in the mid 50s. We’ll see increasing clouds and gusty winds. A weak storm system associated with a cold front will bring colder temperatures with light scattered snow possible on Wednesday. As of now, we aren’t expecting much accumulation. The big change you’ll notice on Wednesday is that temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees with daytime highs in the low 30s.  
DENVER, CO
fox34.com

Warmth returning to the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold start to the weekend thanks to a cold front but that cold air not hanging around long- highs will be back in the 60s across the South Plains today. Despite a cool morning, we will quickly warm up this afternoon, waking up with clear,...
LUBBOCK, TX
