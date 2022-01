Olly Alexander has once again addressed rumours that he is the next star of Doctor Who.Last summer, unverified reports claimed that the Years & Years musician, who drew rave reviews for his performance in It’s a Sin, was being lined up as the next Timelord.In a new interview with The Guardian, Alexander said he was surprised to be announced as the new Doctor on the front page of The Sun. “It genuinely was news to me,” he said.“I definitely am not Doctor Who, and I’m not going to be Doctor Who. Promise!”He insisted: “It’s not happening! I can tell...

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO