Madison Celebrates Adult Crossing Guard Recognition Week

The State of Wisconsin has declared the week of January 10 Adult School Crossing Guard Recognition Week. The City of Madison would like to honor the 58 dedicated Crossing Guards who work at intersections throughout the city helping children get to school.

January is a perfect time of the year to recognize the dedicated adult crossing guards in Madison, a time when they often work in less-than-ideal weather conditions. The winter months can be unforgiving, yet adult crossing guards are at their assigned locations ensuring that children and families get to school safely each day.

“Our Crossing Guards work on beautiful sunny days, but they are also there when the temperatures are below zero, when it rains, and when it snows,” said Yang Tao, City Traffic Engineer. “We are so grateful for this group of people who are willing to take on this job and commit time every morning and afternoon to making our City safer for children and families walking and biking to school.”

You can show your appreciation by giving a wave of recognition or saying thank you. However, the best way to recognize our Crossing Guards is to know what to do when approaching a school crossing guard.

Slow down.

Look for signs alerting you to slower speeds in School Zones.

Approach cautiously as children may be at or near a crossing.

When a guard raises their stop sign, stop at least 10 feet back and stay stopped until both the children AND the crossing guard have reached the curb.

Everyone can help by staying alert!

To find out more about the City of Madison Crossing Guard program or to apply to become a Crossing Guard, visit www.cityofmadison.com/trafficengineering/CrossingGuardProgram.