ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

5 Ways Business Owners Can Estimate Expenses in Retirement

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
Retirement Daily
Retirement Daily
 6 days ago

A recent study by Chase Bank found that the average person misestimates the amount they spend each month by up to 35%. In other words, if someone estimates their personal spending to be $10,000 per month, it’s probably somewhere between $6,500 and $13,500. That can be a significant variance, potentially resulting in under- or over-saving for retirement by hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on the time frame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oq0kt_0diStnYW00
Brett Fellows

Indeed, estimating expenses in retirement can be challenging for anyone. As a business owner, this exercise can be even more difficult since you may have multiple sets of expenses to track. The good news is there are steps you can take to accurately track your spending and reduce the likelihood you’ll outlive your assets in retirement.

1. Distinguish Between Your Business and Personal Expenses

Many business owners intermingle their business and personal expenses. While there may be a variety of reasons for doing so, the ability to deduct expenses at tax time can make it tempting to run personal expenses through the business. Of course, this can be a beneficial strategy in the short run. However, over time, mixing personal and business expenses can be problematic.

A best practice is to have a separate account for your business income and expenses. This can be as simple as opening a business checking account or applying for a corporate credit card. By keeping your personal expenses separate, you can get a better idea of how much you spend each month and use this number to estimate your expenses in retirement.

2. Use an Expense Tracking App

Once you separate your expenses, you’ll want to implement a system to track your spending over time. Fortunately, there are a variety of budgeting and personal finance tools you can use to track your spending, so you don’t have to do it manually.

In addition, many of these tools are free, so all you have to do is connect the app to your bank account and credit cards. From there, you can set up goals, track your financial activities, and receive automatic alerts if you’re over-budget or make an abnormally large transaction.

3. Be Sure to Account for All Expenses

It may be tempting to remove the TV you purchased for your daughter’s dorm room or the trip you decided to take overseas with your family from your budget. While these may be one-time expenses, ignoring too many of them can significantly distort your spending estimate.

Likely, you’ll have a variety of one-time expenses in retirement, too. A good rule of thumb is that large expenses like trips or buying a new car occur at least every two years. As you estimate your spending in retirement, be sure to account for routine expenses as well as occasional large purchases.

4. Track Your Spending for at Least Four Years

Since expenses can vary from year to year, it’s helpful to have several years of tracking data available to estimate your spending in retirement. For example, many people saw their expenses drop at the height of the pandemic when businesses were closed, and lockdowns were enforced. As a result, the last two years may not present an accurate picture of your spending habits.

For most people, four years tends to be enough time to generate a reasonable monthly expense average. Your average spending over time will be a more useful figure as you estimate your future expenses in retirement.

5. Hold Yourself Accountable

As a business owner, you’ve probably heard the proverb, “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” While this adage certainly applies to building a business, it can also apply to your personal finances. You don’t have to go it alone.

It’s important to have someone who can hold you accountable for your spending habits and help you make smart financial decisions. For example, your spouse, business partner, or a trusted financial advisor can help you stick to your goals, so you don’t lose sight of the outcome.

About the author: Brett Fellows, CFP®

Brett Fellows, CFP® is the founder and president of Oak Capital Advisors in Charleston, South Carolina. As a small business owner and financial planner, Brett's expert insights help entrepreneurs successfully exit their businesses and plan for a financially secure retirement.

Comments / 0

Related
smallbiztrends.com

What Can Small Business Owners Look Forward to in 2022?

2021 is finally over and most small business owners are happy to see this one in the rear-view mirror. But what can small business owners look forward to in 2022?. On The Small Business Radio Show this week, Ramon Ray, an entrepreneur who started four companies and sold two of them, looks into his crystal ball at the future for small business owners. His latest book is called “Celebrity CEO – How Entrepreneurs can Thrive by Building Community and a Strong Personal Brand”.
BUSINESS
Financial-Planning.com

Anne Lester, retirement expert, on how Millennials and young people are saving the wrong way and how they can fix it

Toward the end of 2020, Anne Lester finally practiced what she spent three decades preaching: She retired. The senior J.P. Morgan executive — she was most recently head of retirement solutions for the asset management arm of the giant bank, where she worked for 28 years — first had to sit down and calculate her household cash flow, to make sure that, once she gave up her steady Wall Street paycheck, she would still be able to make mortgage payments on her home. (She would, the math showed, so she felt safe retiring.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Financial Planner#Chase Bank
Herald & Review

The 3 best ways to invest for retirement

It's very likely that your retirement will be the largest single financial commitment you'll ever have. Once you're done working, you'll be relying on Social Security, any pension you might have earned, and your investments to cover your costs for the rest of your life. In a retirement that could...
PERSONAL FINANCE
accountingtoday.com

5 ways finance teams can elevate their businesses in 2022

Businesses have faced extraordinary challenges throughout the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis. For many organizations, abruptly moving to remote work in March 2020 forced CFOs and finance teams to get innovative in order to reduce inefficiencies and operate more strategically in their new online environments. With 2022 finally underway and...
ECONOMY
WilmingtonBiz

Small Business Owner: Know Thy Finances

I think it is fair to say that most small business owners are not trained in accounting, bookkeeping, or financial analysis. Yet, once you own a business, you must be all three. In the early years of owning my business, my financial plan was simple: The amount of money coming...
WILMINGTON, NC
csbj.com

Business owners get personal property tax break

Under a new law that went into effect Jan. 1, the business personal property tax exemption changed from $7,900 to $50,000. HB21-1312 concerning insurance premium property sales severance tax was signed into law June 23, 2021. According to El Paso County Assessor Steve Schleiker, any business owner whose business personal...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Retirement Daily

Ask the Hammer: Should I Withdraw Money from Taxable Accounts to Meet Living Expenses or Save Less for Retirement?

Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners helps a Retirement Daily reader decide whether to withdraw money from a taxable account to meet living expenses or save less for retirement. Got Questions? Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com. More on Retirement Daily. Ask the Hammer. Ask the Hammer: Can I Predict my 2023 Medicare Premiums?
PERSONAL FINANCE
Retirement Daily

5 Steps to Retaining Key Employees Amid the Great Resignation

The “Great Resignation” is upon us. According to the U.S. Labor Department, a record-high 4.4 million people, or 3% of workers, quit their jobs in September. And this trend isn’t limited to the United States. Indeed, data from Microsoft Research found that roughly 41% of the global workforce is considering leaving their current employer this year.
SMALL BUSINESS
WCIA

Small business owners not receiving mail

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Small business owners in Champaign are saying they haven’t gotten mail for weeks. Melanie Sivley and Jolie Carsten specialize in mental health counseling. They work from the same building. Both businesses receive checks by mail, and they say their mailboxes have been empty since last year. Until delivery resumes, neither they […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
crowdfundinsider.com

Financial Services Firm Melio Shares Ways that Online Accounts Payable Can Streamline Business Processes

Fintech firm Melio has shared ways that online accounts payable tools can make life a lot easier. The Melio team writes in a blog post that most of us set out on an independent career path because we may have a “passion for our field of choice and want to focus on improving our skills and growing our business, not paying the bills.”
PERSONAL FINANCE
ucbjournal.com

New laws impact business owners, professionals

NASHVILLE – Several new Tennessee laws affecting businesses and professionals went into effect on Jan. 1, 2022. • HB0016 enacts the “Teacher’s Discipline Act,” which establishes requirements and procedures for teachers to discipline students in the teachers’ classrooms, including relocation of a student. • HB0188...
NASHVILLE, TN
Retirement Daily

Retirement Daily

3K+
Followers
511
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

Retirement Daily delivers in-depth analysis on finance, investments and retirement to help you retire with confidence.

 http://retirementdaily.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy