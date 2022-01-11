ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota governor to head Wyoming in February for GOP fundraiser

By Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, The Associated Press
 6 days ago

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — South Dakota’s governor will take part in a Republican fundraiser in western Wyoming’s wealthy Teton County next month.

GOP officials say the “formal event” with Gov. Kristi Noem will be on February 18 at the Four Seasons hotel in Teton Village. Individual tickets for the “Patriots Dinner” are $500 and tables of 10 cost $5,000.

Teton County GOP chairwoman Mary Martin tells the Casper Star-Tribune about 190 tickets have sold in the past month.

Teton County is one of the wealthiest in the U.S. Out of Wyoming’s 23 counties, only Teton and Albany counties preferred Democrat Joe Biden over Republican Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

