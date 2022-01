Over the past few years, Google has completely stripped its web-based services and apps of most of their color in favor of a minimalistic, white theme. At the time that it occurred across the board, the company had not yet made clear its intentions to add a universal dark mode toggle for the web. As time passed, it became clear that some larger plan was at play than it simply attempting to make its design language as boring as possible. Eventually, this Material Design grew on me and others, and while it’s still difficult to differentiate some elements on-screen due to their lack of separation (aside from all of that white space!), it’s ultimately appealing in its own rite.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO