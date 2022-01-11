ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Tuesday Forecast: Temps in low 30s with mostly sunny skies

By Morgan Kolkmeyer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Mainly sunny and breezy conditions Tuesday. Winds: S 15-20...

7-Day Forecast: Snow possible Sunday, cloudy week ahead

Today: Mostly cloudy & breezy with AM flurries / lake-effect snow showers. NE 10-20, G25 mph. Air quality is in the Good category around Chicago. It’s in the Moderate category downstate and parts of Central IN. High: 28. Tonight: Clearing skies & cold. Not as windy. SE 5-10 mph....
CHICAGO, IL
When the temp is below freezing (32 degrees), what determines if the precipitation will be freezing rain or snow?

When the temp is below freezing (32 degrees), what determines if the precipitation will be freezing rain or snow?. The determining factor for precipitation type, rain, snow, or icy mix is the temperature of the atmosphere from cloud bearing altitude to the ground. If it is above freezing from the surface to roughly 1,000 feet or more above, it will rain. If rain from an above freezing layer aloft falls onto a sub-freezing surface, then the result will be freezing rain. Should rain fall through a thick enough sub-freezing layer below it freezes forming ice pellets (sleet). If precipitation begins aloft as snow, and it stays below freezing all the way to the ground the resulting precipitation will be snow. When low-level temps are a few degrees above freezing, snow aloft may partially melt on its way down, resulting in a mixture of rain and snow.
ENVIRONMENT
Chicago, IL
Was it bitterly cold on January 16, 1995?

My father passed away on Jan. 16, 1995, and I recall that it was bitterly cold. Chicago’s temperatures on Jan, 16, 1995, were relatively mild: 36 and 31 degrees (high and low temperatures; a few days before and after the 16th were also mild. The bitterly cold temperatures that you recall were registered one year earlier, in 1994.
CHICAGO, IL
What is the shortest snow season that Chicago has ever had?

What is the shortest snow season that Chicago has ever had? With our record late start when would the last snow have to be to set a new record?. The city’s shortest snow season, the number of days between the season’s first and last measurable snowfalls (at least 0.1”) is 85 days established during the truncated 2011-12 season with the season’s first snow on December 9 and last on March 4. With this season’s record, late start of December 28, the date for the last measurable snow would have to be March 22 to set a new record, March 23 to tie. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski checked the archives and dating back to the winter of 1884-85, only about 20 percent of the city’s snow seasons have ended by March 22. One of them was last winter, when the last measurable snow fell on March 15.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

