Approximately 380,000 babies are born premature each year. Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital treats about 800+ babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) each year, many who have a very low birth weight or other medical complexities. Oftentimes moms cannot prevent genetic issues or other potential complications that may lead to treatment for babies in the NICU, but there are some things expectant moms can do to possibly prevent hospitalization at birth. Below are some of the most common questions that experts in the Maternal, Fetal and Neonatal Institute at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital receive from expectant moms.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO