Downtown Minneapolis was set to welcome potentially thousands of workers back Monday, but the omicron variant has scuttled many of those plans. U.S. Bancorp, Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Deluxe Corp. are now telling workers that they can stay home due to the new Covid-19 variant that's spreading quickly through the community. It's just the latest setback for downtown Minneapolis, which has been void of most of its white-collar workforce for more than a year and a half.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO