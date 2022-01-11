ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

Wintertime Animal Safety Tips

WLNS
WLNS
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17CU2V_0diSsMAU00

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — January 2022 has kicked off with a cold start and temperatures reaching the single digits. Officials with the Ingham County Animal Shelter (ICAS) say there are many easy ways pet owners can protect their pets when it’s freezing outside.

Over the last two years, officials with Peta have rescued over 400 animals across the country from freezing to death.

Animal officials in Mid-Michigan say they’ve recently gotten a handful of calls reporting animals being left out in the cold.

According to the ICAS, the state of Michigan does allow you to leave your dog outside during the winter months, but you need provide them with certain resources.

Pet Safety Tips for the Cold Winter Months :

  • Provide them with a safe place that’s sanitary and free from waste.
  • Make sure they have drinkable water that’s not frozen.
  • Ensure that they are given food that’s easily accessible.

Officials say during these winter months, animals need more food than normal to stay warm. They also added, to always make sure you are checking on them throughout the day.

The ICAS says If you’re taking your pet out for walks, remember to clean off their paws, stomach and
remove all ice and salt that may be stuck.

Officials also advise keeping them inside if possible, but if they are in a dog house, remember to use the proper materials for warmth such as straw rather than old clothes.

“There are working breeds like Alaskans, husky’s, those dogs have double coats and are much more able to handle the cold weather than say a pit bull, or a lab, or a beagle or chihuahua,” Heidi Williams, Ingham County Animal Shelter Director said.

The ICAS says is vitally important to remember if it’s too cold out for you, they say it’s probably too cold out for your pet.

Animal neglect can escalate to a misdemeanor and even a felony if its a second violation.

Animal officials say if you see an animal that you truly feel is being neglected, reach out to your local law enforcement.

“We try to educate the public, we try to help them take better care of the animals,” Williams said. “But if you are neglecting your dogs, we are going to seize your dogs and pursue criminal charges.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Two ice fishermen were rescued after being trapped by open water

CASEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two ice fishermen in Michigan’s Thumb region have been rescued by airboat after becoming trapped by open water, authorities said. Jeffrey A. Stone Jr., 21, and Travis J Bender, 32, both of Harbor Beach, called for help Saturday afternoon, Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said. An airboat, crewed by a […]
HURON COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
County
Ingham County, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Ingham County, MI
Lifestyle
Ingham County, MI
Pets & Animals
WLNS

Michigan parents advocate for Covid-19 safety in schools

Michigan (WLNS)—Kathleen Lucas and Brittnee Senecal are parents from Ottawa and Jackson counties. Together, they’re part of an online group of hundreds of parents in what they call the Michigan Parent Alliance for Safe Schools. Their mission is simple. “We want all kids to be safe in school, we want to protect our communities. It’s […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Snow, ice blast through South with powerful winter storm

Tens of thousands of customers were without power in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. Highway patrols reported hundreds of vehicle accidents, and a tornado ripped through a trailer park in Florida. More than 1,200 Sunday flights at Charlotte Douglas International were cancelled – more than 90% of the airport’s Sunday schedule.
ATLANTA, MI
WLNS

Are N95 masks safe for children?

The conflicting recommendations surrounding children and N95 masks have proven to be a source of frustration for parents looking to protect students during the state’s highest reported infection rates.
BEAVERTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Animals#Wintertime#Icas#Alaskans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Pets
WLNS

Work continues on removing lead water lines in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — More than 400 water service lines in Benton Harbor have been replaced or verified to be free of lead, according to state officials. City officials also are reviewing bids from contractors for the removal of an estimated 3,900 lead service lines, Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services said this […]
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WLNS

Habitat for Humanity gets $2M grant for home repair needs

The grant increases the nonprofit’s current repair program by 50% and allows for training and resources to build capacity for Habitat for Humanity affiliates and minority- and women-owned businesses. It also will promote expanded healthy homes intervention in Michigan.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Rising costs add to pandemic pain for small businesses

NEW YORK (AP) — In just two weeks, the cost of pecans for the pies at Peggy Jean’s Pies in Columbia, Missouri, has surged nearly 40%, perplexing co-owner Rebecca Miller and adding to the cost of doing business. Miller will soon have to bump up the price of her Southern Pecan, Chocolate Bourbon Pecan, and […]
COLUMBIA, MO
WLNS

WLNS

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy