TERMINUS Announces 'Directives' For Matches

Here is your fight size update for Friday, January 14, 2022:. - WWE is partnering with UNICEF Kid Power to empower teachers and students to recharge with resilience through these challenging times by continuing to make a difference in their communities. To enter, the Road to WrestleMania Sweepstakes that will bestow $2,000 grants to a school, the schools must complete 10 or more Kid Power Up videos between January 4th and April 1st, which unlocks a ready-to-use therapeutic food for a severely malnourished child in need. Four schools will be selected and awarded a $2,000 grant to make a difference in their school or community, and each school will also be named a WWE Community Champion.
