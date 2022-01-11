ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

TERMINUS Announces 'Directives' For Matches

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The rules are set for TERMINUS. TERMINUS touts itself as "modern age grappling" and with that comes a unique set of rules. Here are the announced rules for the debut event on January 16:. - All matches must be won by pin, submission, knockout, or DQ unless a substitute...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

WWE’s John Cena: I drank three beers before WrestleMania 34

John Cena has revealed he had three beers before taking on The Undertaker in a surprise match at WrestleMania 34.Cena took on the iconic WWE wrestler at the event in 2018 before both stars retired from the sport. Cena took his bow in 2021 and The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, retired in 2020. Cena has now said he had three beers ahead of the clash.“Everybody is chilled and watched the show,” he told Pat McAfee on his podcast Then I made great friends with some people who traveled from Australia, people who traveled from across the US, buying each...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kiera Hogan
Person
Jonathan Gresham
Person
Jordynne Grace
Person
Fred Yehi
Fightful

Lio Rush Talks About His Relationship With Rocky Romero, Teaming With Him At NJPW New Beginning USA

Lio Rush talks about landing in NJPW STRONG and walking through “The Forbidden Door.”. Lio Rush decided to give professional wrestling another try after coming out of retirement in the latter half of 2021 and now, he is not only a featured character on AEW television but will also be a major portion of the upcoming NJPW Strong tour which starts 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terminus#Mike Bennett#U S#Combat#Terminuspro
Fightful

Aliyah Sets Record For Fastest Victory In WWE History On 1/14 WWE SmackDown

Aliyah has set a new WWE record. On the January 14 episode of SmackDown, Aliyah made her SmackDown singles debut against Natalya. She was interviewed backstage and said that she was nervous and just wanted to put on a good show. Natalya then showed up with her Guinness Book of World Records and bragged about holding three herself. She then said she would set a fourth tonight by pinning Aliyah in under 3.8 seconds to secure the fastest victory in WWE history.
WWE
Fightful

Two Tag Team Matches Added To 1/19 AEW Dynamite

Two more matches have been announced for the January 19 episode of AEW Dynamite. During the January 14 episode of Rampage, it was revealed that Malakai Black and Brody King will team up to face the Varsity Blonds. King came to Black's defense on Wednesday when he was outnumbered three-to-one, helping him take out the Blonds and Penta. This will be Brody's debut bout in AEW.
WWE
Fightful

AEW Wrestlers Share Their Most Anticipated Video Games Of 2022

What games are some of your wrestlers looking forward to this year? Evil Uno finds out the answer. With the new year in full swing, a new slate of video games is now upon us. The gaming industry is as hot as it's ever been, and as a result, the demand for games and gaming content has never been higher. Evil Uno decided to go around the AEW locker room and find out what games some of the stars of Dynamite and Rampage are looking forward to in 2022.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Lio Rush Discusses His AEW Contract And Working For Various Promotions

After first appearing for the company at the Double or Nothing 2021 PPV, Lio Rush officially signed with AEW in September. His most prominent story involved managing Dante Martin and feuding with Team Taz over the young-star's services. Speaking with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Lio shared how it felt to...
WWE
Fightful

Petey Williams Signed Full-Time As WWE Producer

Things have went well for WWE producer Petey Williams. Williams has been with WWE on a trial basis for several months now, and we're told that he's passed that period and WWE finalized a deal with him to bring him on full-time as a producer. Those that we spoke to in the company say that a contract was recently offered, and was completed the first week of January. Several WWE Superstars that we've spoken to since he's come onboard spoke highly of his producing, and noted that they grew up watching his work. Williams had previous producer experience in IMPACT Wrestling.
WWE
Fightful

Thunder Rosa Returns To GCW, WWE Partners With UNICEF, Malakai Black On His AEW Persona | Fight Size

Here is your fight size update for Friday, January 14, 2022:. - WWE is partnering with UNICEF Kid Power to empower teachers and students to recharge with resilience through these challenging times by continuing to make a difference in their communities. To enter, the Road to WrestleMania Sweepstakes that will bestow $2,000 grants to a school, the schools must complete 10 or more Kid Power Up videos between January 4th and April 1st, which unlocks a ready-to-use therapeutic food for a severely malnourished child in need. Four schools will be selected and awarded a $2,000 grant to make a difference in their school or community, and each school will also be named a WWE Community Champion.
WWE
Fightful

WWE SmackDown Viewership Sees Slight Decrease Following 1/14 Episode

Preliminary viewership for the January 14 episode of WWE SmackDown is in. According to Spoiler TV, WWE SmackDown averaged 2.06 million viewers on January 14. This number is down from last week's episode which drew 2.16 million viewers. The first hour of last night's show drew 2.069 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.050 million viewers.
WWE
Fightful

Roman Reigns: The Shield Fist Bump Is Beneath Me Now

Roman Reigns wouldn't fist bump Seth Rollins. Can you believe that?. Last week on SmackDown, it was revealed that Roman Reigns' next challenger for the Universal Title would be his former Shield brother, Seth Rollins. The two men, along with Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley) debuted together at Survivor Series 2012 and remained a dominant force in WWE until Rollins turned on his friends in June 2014.
WWE
Fightful

More on Samoa Joe's Second WWE NXT Release

The list of NXT cuts grew during the first week of January, as Fightful learned that Samoa Joe was released by WWE for the second straight year. An interesting note was that when WWE provided Fightful a statement on Wednesday, January 5, they told us that talent wouldn't be a part of those cuts. This paints a pretty clear picture that they saw Samoa Joe, Timothy Thatcher and Danny Burch all done in-ring.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

6K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy