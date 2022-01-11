DXVK 1.9.3 Released With NVIDIA DLSS Integration, Many Game Fixes

Sony had already announced they would be partnering with Discord in early 2022. Details on what the integration will do are thin on the ground, although further datamining has revealed script for enabling PlayStation players to display the game they’re playing on their Discord profile. Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan had earlier said they wish to “bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year, allowing friends, groups, and communities to hang out, have fun, and communicate more easily while playing games together.” Many console owners believe the upcoming integration is the reason for the removal of the Communities feature on PlayStation 4 in March 2021.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO