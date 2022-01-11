ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

DXVK 1.9.3 Released With NVIDIA DLSS Integration, Many Game Fixes

phoronix.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDXVK 1.9.3 is out as its first release of 2022 for implementing Direct3D 9/10/11 over Vulkan for allowing Windows games to enjoy good performance when running atop Linux via Valve's Steam Play. With DXVK...

www.phoronix.com

Comments / 0

Related
phoronix.com

Wine 7.0-rc4 Released With Another 38 Fixes

It's coming a few days late due to New Year's, but Wine 7.0-rc4 is out as the latest weekly release candidate for this forthcoming yearly stable release. Wine 7.0 is the imminent feature update for this open-source software allowing Windows games/applications to run on Linux, macOS, and other platforms. Being...
COMPUTERS
Siliconera

PSO2 New Genesis FPS Will Increase With Nvidia DLSS

While there’s no update on PSO2 New Genesis framerate drops, Sega and Nvidia announced during CES 2022 that DLSS support will arrive to increase its FPS. The option will arrive on February 9, 2022. However, only people with PCs that have GeForce RTX cards will be able to take advantage of it.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

NVIDIA Announces New Games Getting Ray Tracing, DLSS and Reflex

NVIDIA has announced during its conference at CES 2022 a list of new games that will include its latest technologies. Ten games will be getting Ray Tracing and DLSS options with some getting Reflex, which allows for a boost in shooting titles. The games that were announced to receive the technologies include The Day Before, Rainbow Six Extraction, Escape From Tarkov, SUPER PEOPLE, Hitman III, Voidtrain, The Anacrusis, Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, Ratten Reich and Midnight Ghost Hunt. A new trailer showcasing Ray Tracing and DLSS for the upcoming Dying Light 2 has also been released. You can check out the full details and videos of the announcement here.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Ten new games to support Nvidia RTX technologies soon

Experiencing games at the highest graphical settings possible has long stood as one of the great PC gaming privileges. Even the incredibly advanced consoles of today can’t quite compare to what a high-quality PC can handle. And with advanced gaming technology like Nvidia RTX, which allows for real-time ray tracing and other visual enhancements, PC games can now look better than they ever have before. Fortunately for those who value the Nvidia RTX in particular, Nvidia just announced ten more games that will incorporate the platform in the near future.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dxvk 1 9 3#Dlss#Nvidia Nvapi#Dxvk Nvapi#D3d11#Red Orchestra 2#Crysis 3 Remastered#Chaos Theory
Gamespot

Samsung Gaming Hub Streaming Service Announced With Google And Nvidia Support

Certain Samsung TV owners will soon be able to stream games without the need for an extra dongle or USB device. At this year's CES, Samsung finally put a name to its game streaming service, which is set to launch later this year. Titled Samsung Gaming Hub, users will be able to stream games from a variety of services straight to their TV.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

When Is The PS5 and PS4 Discord Integration Release Date?

Sony had already announced they would be partnering with Discord in early 2022. Details on what the integration will do are thin on the ground, although further datamining has revealed script for enabling PlayStation players to display the game they’re playing on their Discord profile. Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan had earlier said they wish to “bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year, allowing friends, groups, and communities to hang out, have fun, and communicate more easily while playing games together.” Many console owners believe the upcoming integration is the reason for the removal of the Communities feature on PlayStation 4 in March 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Computers
TechRadar

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 release date, price, and specs

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 desktop graphics card is just around the corner, meaning that 2022 is bringing us our first real "budget" Nvidia Ampere card. Of course, with the dismal state of the graphics card market ever since the release of the RTX 3080 back in September 2020, whether anyone will be able to find this card either is an open question. Still, hope springs eternal.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

AMD Radeon Super Resolution feels like the wrong play against Nvidia DLSS

AMD announced a new upscaling feature at CES 2022, Radeon Super Resolution (RSR), and it’s built on the company’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) upscaling feature. Instead of coming through supported games, though, it comes through AMD’s drivers, allowing it to work with virtually any game. It’s interesting...
COMPUTERS
rockpapershotgun.com

Here are all the confirmed ray tracing and DLSS games so far

CES 2022 has prodded the new year awake with various hardware launches, and while most eyes will be on the likes of the new GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3090 Ti, Nvidia also announced a few more additions to the library of ray tracing and DLSS compatible games. Escape From Tarkov will be getting DLSS upscaling support in a future update, while zombie survival MMO The Day Before will launch with ray tracing and DLSS as standard on June 21st 2022. That’s a couple more for the pile of RTX-friendly games - a pile which, as you see from the list below, is getting pretty tall.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

AMD Ryzen 6000 mobile: 5GHz boosts and AAA gaming on integrated graphics

AMD has announced the Ryzen 6000 mobile processors at CES 2022, for both gaming and consumer laptops. The new chips don’t reinvent anything architecturally over Ryzen 5000 but instead, build on the success of those CPUs with a focus on better power efficiency and vastly improved integrated graphics. Here’s...
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

TuSimple integrates Nvidia’s newest auto-grade chip to scale autonomous trucking

The relationship between Nvidia and TuSimple has been going on for years, with Nvidia leading TuSimple’s Series B round in 2017. Drive Orin is part of Nvidia’s Hyperion 8, a production-ready platform that includes sensors, compute and software needed for AV development, which came to market in November. While TuSimple will choose its own sensors and use in-house-built software, it will rely on Drive Orin’s SoC to co-develop its autonomous domain control (ADC), the truck’s central computational unit.
TECHNOLOGY
techeblog.com

NVIDIA Reveals $249 GeForce RTX 3050 Graphics Card at CES 2022, Includes Ray-Tracing and DLSS

Priced at just $249, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card doesn’t skimp on features, as it comes equipped with 2nd generation RT Cores for ray-tracing and 3rd gen Tensor Cores for DLSS as well as AI applications. This means gamers can play ray traced games on a 50-class GPU at over 60 FPS. Since RTX-powered ray tracing and DLSS are the new standard in gaming, this budget-priced graphics processing unit makes them more accessible than ever. Read more for the CES 2022 unveil and additional information.
ELECTRONICS
phoronix.com

PipeWire 0.3.43 Released With Many Fixes

2022 will hopefully be the year that PipeWire becomes commonplace on desktop Linux distributions for managing both audio/video streams. New PipeWire releases come quick in working to address remaining gaps in this Red Hat led solution and ensuring it can fulfill the use-cases previously handled by the likes of PulseAudio and JACK.
COMPUTERS
Seekingalpha.com

AT&T, Nvidia touting 5G and cloud gaming in promotion

AT&T (T +1.2%) and Nvidia (NVDA -4.6%) are teaming up on a cloud gaming cross-promotion: AT&T's 5G subs will get subscriptions to Nvidia's GeForce NOW. New and existing customers of AT&T 5G (on eligible rate plans) will receive a six-month GeForce Now Priority Membership, the premium subscription offering that Nvidia introduced in the spring. Those memberships get priority access to gaming sessions, extended session lengths and RTX ON graphics support.
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

DragonFlyBSD 6.2 Released With AMD Graphics Driver, Better HAMMER2, NVMM Hypervisor

DragonFlyBSD 6.2 is now available as the latest version of this popular BSD open-source operating system. Exciting with DragonFlyBSD 6.2 is finally having modern AMD Radeon graphics support via the "AMDGPU" DRM kernel driver ported over from the Linux kernel. DragonFlyBSD 6.2 has a port of the AMDGPU Linux driver but it's based on the Linux 4.19 state compared to upstream 5.16, which means RDNA2, Aldebaran, and other latest-generation bits haven't landed nor any of the recent optimizations and features. DragonFlyBSD along with the BSDs at large continue to be quite behind Linux when it comes to the GPU driver support. Likewise, with DragonFlyBSD 6.2 there is working support for Intel Whiskey Lake Gen9 graphics.
COMPUTERS
GamingOnLinux

DXVK 1.9.3 is out supporting DLSS, D3D9 improvements and more

Other improvements include a fix for a "DXGI issue which would sometimes cause games to fail to enter fullscreen mode on some displays that do not support low rates across all resolutions" and improvements for Black Mesa, Crysis 3 Remastered, Euro Truck Simulator, Injustice Gods Among Us, Rocksmith 2014, Spliter Cell: Chaos Theory, Sim City 2013 and The Guild 3.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy