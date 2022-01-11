ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

BioNTech says developed method to detect high-risk variants

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OYPlV_0diSrN1000

FRANKFURT, Jan 11 (Reuters) - German COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech (22UAy.DE) said it developed a method to quickly determine whether a new virus variant is a cause for concern, collaborating with British artificial intelligence startup InstaDeep Ltd.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, BioNTech and its partner said the new computational method can analyse genetic sequencing data of new coronavirus mutations found in infected people and assesses the risk they pose within days and sometimes within just minutes.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

India's Gennova developing Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine

NEW DELHI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - India's Gennova Biopharmaceuticals is working on an Omicron-specific mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate, it told Reuters on Monday, after a person with direct knowledge of the matter said the product could be ready in a month or two. "The Omicron-specific variant of the vaccine is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CharlotteObserver.com

Pfizer, BioNTech to Jointly Develop Shingles Vaccine

Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report and BioNTech (BNTX) - Get BioNTech SE Report on Monday said they would jointly develop what they said could be the first mRNA-based vaccine to prevent shingles. “The collaboration builds on the companies’ success in developing the first approved and most widely used...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burger#Thomson Reuters#British#Instadeep Ltd
Majic 107.5/97.5

New COVID Variant Called “IHU” Detected in France

At this point, we have seen it. Just when we thought it couldn’t get any worst, it does. It has been reported that another COVID-19 variant has been detected in France. According to @fox35orlando, the variant is named #IHU and so far it has already infected 12 people living in naer Marseille, a port city […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China's economy grew 8% in 2021 but property, virus threats loom: AFP poll

China's economy expanded at its fastest pace for 10 years in 2021, according to an AFP poll of analysts, but its strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is threatened by Omicron and a property sector slowdown. China's exports surged nearly 30 percent last year on solid global demand as countries reopened from pandemic lockdowns, boosting its stuttering economy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?

The more contagious Omicron variant of Covid-19 spread rapidly across the UK in December and into the New Year but appears to be gradually slowing down, with case numbers fallings.Prime minister Boris Johnson will review the social restrictions in England before 26 January but has said previously that his government “reserves the right” to implement tougher measures should the rate of infection begin to translate into mass hospitalisations that threaten to overwhelm the NHS.The situation remains under constant review and amendments continue to be made to testing and isolation protocols, with members of the public still encouraged to get...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WBUR

Do rapid at-home tests detect the omicron variant?

Testing is weighing heavily on people's minds right now. Dr. Michael Mina has been an advocate of rapid antigen tests throughout the pandemic. In fact, he's told anyone who will listen that tests should be "fast, frequent and accessible." He's also been a vocal critic of federal sluggishness in ramping up fast testing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Denmark eases coronavirus restrictions, as cases hit new record

COPENHAGEN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Denmark registered a record number of coronavirus infections on Monday, as cinemas, museums and other cultural institutions reopened after a month-long COVID-19 lockdown. The Nordic country registered 28,780 new cases in the space of 24 hours and the number of coronavirus-related hospitalisations rose to 802,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
goodmorningpost.com

Omicron is twice as contagious than delta, and more dangerous varieties are on the way: Researchers have issued a warning

Scientists have cautioned that the novel coronavirus’s Omicron form will not be the last to cause concern around the world. Every infection gives the virus a chance to mutate, and omicron has an advantage over its predecessors in that it spreads far quicker while being born on a world with a patchwork of vaccine and prior sickness immunity. This means that the virus will be able to spread to more people.
SCIENCE
AFP

Credit Suisse chief quits over Covid rules breach

The chairman of Credit Suisse has resigned less than a year into the job after breaking Covid quarantine rules, in a new blow for the scandal-hit bank. Antonio Horta-Osorio's resignation was effective immediately, Switzerland's second-biggest bank said in a statement Monday, following an investigation commissioned by the board. Axel Lehmann, who chairs the board's risk committee, was appointed as his replacement. The resignation adds to the woes of the Swiss banking giant, which was rocked by its links to the multi-billion-dollar meltdowns at financial firms Greensill and Archegos last year.
BUSINESS
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Phys.org

Luminescent sensors developed for highly-sensitive detection of semicarbazide and heparin

A research team led by Prof. Jiang Changlong from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences recently developed two nanosensors based on upconversion nanoparticles to detect semicarbazide and heparin, respectively. These sensors are made of lanthanide-doped upconversion optical materials, which helps the researchers convert...
SCIENCE
The Independent

‘Weird but comfy’: Passenger documents eight-hour flight with no other people on board

A plane passenger has shared his experience of being the only person aboard an eight-hour flight from the UK to Florida.TikTok user Kai Forsyth said it was the “weirdest experience” to be on the British Airways flight alone but “the comfiest” he has ever been on a plane.He documented the journey in a video posted to the social media platform this week and since been viewed more than 200,000 times.The short clip shows a completely empty plane, leaving Forsyth to pick any seat he wishes for the duration of the long-haul flight.He chose a middle aisle and put up the...
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Reuters

278K+
Followers
268K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy