Lewiston, ME

COVID Positive People Allowed To Work At Maine Hospitals

By Buzz Bradley
 6 days ago
The staffing shortage is so dire in some Maine hospitals that one in particular, St. Mary’s hospital in Lewiston has made the stand that it will now allow health care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 to return to work, and work in-person according to a report on...

bill
6d ago

You can thank Adolf Mills for her choices. Back in August she demanded everyone vaccinate, now her demands are met with resistance and common sense. Please vote her out in November. Her need to disguise her ineptitude is frightening.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Cdc#Covid#Wgme#The U S Cdc#St Mary S Hospital
