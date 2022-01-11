Family and colleagues remember Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek

Cleveland Police officer Shane Bartek was laid to rest on Tuesday after a 10 a.m. funeral service at Grace Church in Middleburg Heights.

Watch the service in the media player below:

Funeral service for Cleveland Police officer Shane Bartek

Police officers from all over Northeast Ohio attended the ceremony, while Cleveland interim Police Chief Wayne Drummond helped eulogize Bartek.

"This does not seem very fair today," Drummond said. "I've learned courage came naturally to Shane. I've heard stories that tell me Shane truly embodied the virtues needed to be an outstanding law officer: kindness, truth, generosity, and honesty."

In addition, Officer Bartek's twin sister also spoke of her 13-minutes-younger brother.

"Growing up, Shane was funny and he was the yin to my yang," Summer Bartek said. "Shane wanted to be remembered as someone who cared and in his 25 years, he reached that goal times 100. I wish I could tell him one more time how I admired him, how he was my idol growing up, and always will be."

PHOTOS: Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek laid to rest

Last week, Bartek's death was formally been classified as a line-of-duty death as he utilized police training to try and subdue his assailant during a carjacking on New Year's Eve, according to the city of Cleveland.

Following the church services, the procession traveled from Pearl Road to West 130th Street to Brookpark Road to Holy Cross Cemetery.

Dave Kraska | News 5 Cleveland. Operation Flags of Freedom places about 200 flags outside of Grace Church where a funeral service will be held for Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek.

Bartek, who began his service with the CPD in 2019, was shot and killed during a carjacking on Dec. 31. He was assigned to the 5th District and worked patrol.

Last week, Gov. Mike DeWine ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds throughout Cuyahoga County, the Ohio Statehouse, The Vern Riffe Center, and the Rhodes State Office Tower to honor Bartek. The flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Jan. 11.

RELATED:

Continuing coverage of Shane Bartek

'He was the glue to all of it': Friends remember slain officer's effervescence, positivity

City of Cleveland classifies shooting of off-duty officer Shane Bartek as line-of-duty death

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.