LEGO's Super Mario collection now has an exciting new addition in the form of sets based on the Luigi's Mansion series, and Nintendo has dropped an all-new trailer to showcase them in action. The sets feature characters and locations based on the spin-off games, including Professor E. Gadd, Polterpup, and more. The sets also give Luigi his trusty Poltergust backpack, which is perfect for sucking up spirits! It's neat way for LEGO and Nintendo to extend the concept, and the new sets seem to give Luigi plenty of new reactions based on the games, as well!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO