Environmental advocates said they are encouraged by Michigan’s new climate action plan but also want to see faster action to decarbonize the state’s economy. State environment regulators on Friday released the draft MI Healthy Climate Plan, meant to outline how Michigan can meet Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s goal to make the state carbon neutral by 2050. Environmental advocacy group officials reviewed the draft plan and agreed it’s a robust step toward climate action in Michigan, though they spoke in chorus to press for even stronger measures.

