Deana Ivey is now president of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp., the city’s main branding and tourism organization. She’s replacing former president Butch Spyridon, though he will retain his chief executive officer title. The move is part of a restructuring of top leadership, according to a news release, Ivey, who has been with the organization since 1997, was previously executive vice president.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO