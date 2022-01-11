Ikea plans first US pickup location in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN – Sendero, a full-service management consulting firm dedicated to delivering results and unleashing potential for its clients and community, has announced the opening of a new Nashville location. In addition to the Nashville expansion, Sendero announced recent office openings in Austin, Phoenix, and Atlanta. With more than 50,000 businesses, a creative culture, and robust healthcare, utilities, manufacturing, and entertainment industries; the rapidly growing city of Nashville is a natural fit for the growth-minded consulting firm. "Our Nashville office is the result of Sendero's work with healthcare clients and multiple companies headquartered throughout the southeast," says Jeff Schar, Managing Director. "Opening this office will allow us to reach even more clients in the Nashville area and throughout the region. We couldn't be more excited." The new Nashville office, located in The Gulch neighborhood on the southwest border of Nashville's Central Business District, will serve as Sendero's second expansion to the southeast, following the launch of the firm's Atlanta office in 2021. Since its founding in 2004, Sendero has grown to offer services in six key Practice Areas including: Data and Analytics, IT Infrastructure, Mobility, Organizational Change Management, Project Management Office, and Systems Implementation. These separate Practice Areas enable Sendero to bring a focus and depth of experience to the most critical business challenges their clients face. About Sendero Sendero is a full-service management consulting firm focused on one thing: empowering rapid, significant, and measurable results. Sendero provides large and mid-sized organizations with management consulting services that empower them to improve performance, increase efficiencies, and implement fundamental transformation. Sendero’s experts provide guidance in strategic planning, digital transformation, and organizational effectiveness across a variety of industries. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Dallas, Sendero has been named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list for ten consecutive years and is routinely recognized as a best place to work by employees.

