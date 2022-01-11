ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Ikea plans first US pickup location in Nashville

By Meg Wrather
Nashville Business Journal
Nashville Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ikea fans: You’ll soon be able to pick up your latest furniture find in Nashville. The Swedish retailer is opening its first U.S. pickup location in Music City, The Tennessean reports. Customers will be able to order...

www.bizjournals.com

Nashville Business Journal

Harrison Frist named CEO of NaviHealth

NaviHealth has a new leader — and his name is synonymous with Nashville health care. Harrison Frist has been promoted to CEO of the Brentwood-based health care IT firm, according to a news release. He replaces NaviHealth’s founding CEO Clay Richards, who stepped down at the end of 2021...
Nashville Business Journal

Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. names Deana Ivey as new president

Deana Ivey is now president of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp., the city’s main branding and tourism organization. She’s replacing former president Butch Spyridon, though he will retain his chief executive officer title. The move is part of a restructuring of top leadership, according to a news release, Ivey, who has been with the organization since 1997, was previously executive vice president.
Nashville Business Journal

Consulting Firm Sendero Expands to Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN – Sendero, a full-service management consulting firm dedicated to delivering results and unleashing potential for its clients and community, has announced the opening of a new Nashville location. In addition to the Nashville expansion, Sendero announced recent office openings in Austin, Phoenix, and Atlanta. With more than 50,000 businesses, a creative culture, and robust healthcare, utilities, manufacturing, and entertainment industries; the rapidly growing city of Nashville is a natural fit for the growth-minded consulting firm. "Our Nashville office is the result of Sendero's work with healthcare clients and multiple companies headquartered throughout the southeast," says Jeff Schar, Managing Director. "Opening this office will allow us to reach even more clients in the Nashville area and throughout the region. We couldn't be more excited." The new Nashville office, located in The Gulch neighborhood on the southwest border of Nashville's Central Business District, will serve as Sendero's second expansion to the southeast, following the launch of the firm's Atlanta office in 2021. Since its founding in 2004, Sendero has grown to offer services in six key Practice Areas including: Data and Analytics, IT Infrastructure, Mobility, Organizational Change Management, Project Management Office, and Systems Implementation. These separate Practice Areas enable Sendero to bring a focus and depth of experience to the most critical business challenges their clients face. About Sendero Sendero is a full-service management consulting firm focused on one thing: empowering rapid, significant, and measurable results. Sendero provides large and mid-sized organizations with management consulting services that empower them to improve performance, increase efficiencies, and implement fundamental transformation. Sendero’s experts provide guidance in strategic planning, digital transformation, and organizational effectiveness across a variety of industries. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Dallas, Sendero has been named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list for ten consecutive years and is routinely recognized as a best place to work by employees.
Nashville Business Journal

Former George Jones museum site sells for $21 million

The site of the former George Jones museum, restaurant and bar has sold for $21 million, anonymous sources told the Nashville Post. The identities of the new owners were not immediately clear, according to the Post, but they are reportedly a partnership between both local and out-of-town investors. A deed recording the sale was not yet available.
Nashville Business Journal

Credex Corporation names Robin McVey CEO

A real estate company focused on cannabis-related properties has a new top executive. Robin McVey, the former president of Franklin-based time share cancellation firm Wesley Financial Group, has been named CEO of Credex Corporation (OTC Pink: CRDX), according to a news release.
