Bank of America slashes fees for account overdrafts

One of the country’s largest student loan servicers will cancel the debt of tens of thousands of borrowers in an agreement with dozens of state attorneys general. Under the terms of a new settlement released Thursday, Navient will provide student loan relief worth a total of $1.85 billion. The vast majority of that money ($1.7 billion) will come in the form of balance cancellation for roughly 66,000 borrowers with private loans, many of whom borrowed from Sallie Mae in the early to mid-2000s to attend for-profit colleges with low graduation rates. Another $95 million will be distributed in the form of $260 cash payments to 350,000 federal borrowers that Navient placed in certain long-term forbearance programs.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO