Iron Ore exports finished last year strong according to the Pilbara Ports Authority

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation offers exposure to iron ore prices and to the production of Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOCC). Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (OTCPK:LIFZF) is a Canadian R&S company fully focused on iron ore. It owns 15.1% of Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOCC), a major iron ore and iron pellets producer operating in Labrador and New Foundland. Moreover, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty holds a 7% gross overriding royalty and C$0.1/tonne commission on all iron ore produced by IOCC. But the most interesting feature of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation is its dividend policy. The company distributes a major part of its cash flows (Labrador's webpage claims that it is as much as 99% of standardized cash flow) to the shareholders. As a result, Labrador offers significant dividend yields.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO