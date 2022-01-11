ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Iron Ore exports finished last year strong according to the Pilbara Ports Authority

By Rajan Dhall
kitco.com
 6 days ago

(Kitco News) - Pilbara Ports Authority (PPA) had a good end to 2021. In December a total throughput of 68.5 million tonnes (Mt) represented a 6 per cent increase compared to December 2020. The key area of Port Hedland area achieved a 9 per cent increase on total throughput...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
mining.com

Rio Tinto quarterly iron ore shipments fall 5%

Rio Tinto on Tuesday reported a 5.4% drop in its fourth-quarter iron ore shipments, hit by a delay in completion of a new greenfield mine in Western Australia and lower demand from top consumer China as it looks to cut carbon emissions. The world’s biggest iron ore producer shipped 84.1...
METAL MINING
Seekingalpha.com

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation And Its Crazy Dividend Yields

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation offers exposure to iron ore prices and to the production of Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOCC). Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (OTCPK:LIFZF) is a Canadian R&S company fully focused on iron ore. It owns 15.1% of Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOCC), a major iron ore and iron pellets producer operating in Labrador and New Foundland. Moreover, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty holds a 7% gross overriding royalty and C$0.1/tonne commission on all iron ore produced by IOCC. But the most interesting feature of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation is its dividend policy. The company distributes a major part of its cash flows (Labrador's webpage claims that it is as much as 99% of standardized cash flow) to the shareholders. As a result, Labrador offers significant dividend yields.
MARKETS
Reuters

China 2021 iron ore imports retreat from record on steel curbs

BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China's iron ore imports dropped in 2021, down 4.3% from the previous year's record annual high, as steel production curbs imposed to combat pollution dented demand and pulled prices of the key steelmaking material off historical highs. The world's top iron ore consumer brought in...
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

China iron ore futures range-bound on falling shipments, demand uncertainty

BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Chinese iron ore futures dipped at market close on Thursday, after gaining more than 2% boosted by falling shipments from major miners, as concerns remain about short-term demand for the steelmaking ingredient. Exports of iron ore from Australia and Brazil stood at 22.35 million tonnes for the week ended Jan. 9, down 5.61 million tonnes compared with the week earlier, according to data from Mysteel consultancy.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iron Ore#Western Australia#Kitco News#Ppa#Mineral Resources#Stanley Point Berth 3
kitco.com

Australia’s iron ore exports to China down 24% in November – report

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Taseko says copper production at Gibraltar in 2021 impacted by lower grades and recoveries

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Iron ore surges to three-month high as rains soak Brazilian mines

Iron ore rallies to its best prices since mid-October, extending its surge in the opening days of 2022 as heavy rains disrupt Brazilian supply and investors snap up commodities across the board. According to Bloomberg, iron ore futures (SCO:COM) in Singapore recently were +1.8% at $130.55/ton, the highest intraday level...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Seeking Alpha

Iron ore wraps up strong week on China demand hopes

Rio Tinto (RIO +2%), BHP (BHP +2%) and Vale (VALE +2.5%) cap strong weekly gains alongside rising iron ore prices on optimism about potential demand recovery in top steel producer China. According to Fastmarkets MB, benchmark 62% Fe fines (TIOC:COM) imported into Northern China rose 0.3% in morning trading to...
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Vale: Brazilian Mining Giant Will Survive The Iron-Ore Price Collapse

The default of the Chinese real estate developer Evergrande has caused a collapse in the iron ore prices over fears of future lack of demand. Last year's default of the Chinese real estate developer Evergrande has caused a collapse in the iron ore prices over fears of future lack of demand. Widespread fears about the entire Chinese construction industry have followed. All of that resulted in falling iron ore prices. Iron ore, which had been selling for almost $220/t in July of 2021, is currently selling for less than $100/t.
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Wesdome ups 2021 gold production 37% in an 'excellent' year for the company

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
METAL MINING
investing.com

ASX 200 Finishes 0.5% Higher as Iron-Ore Rally Boosts Miners

Investing.com - The ASX 200 finished higher on Thursday, adding 35.50 points or 0.48% to 7,474.40 and extending gains of 0.7% yesterday as higher commodity prices boosted the materials sector, while market participants digested overnight consumer price inflation figures from the U.S. that came in at a 40-year high. Among...
STOCKS
mining.com

Iron ore price extends gains on China demand hopes

The iron ore price rose on Friday as traders returned from the New Year holidays feeling optimistic about potential demand recovery in China. According to Fastmarkets MB, benchmark 62% Fe fines imported into Northern China were changing hands for $128.03 a tonne during morning trading, up 0.3% compared to Thursday’s closing, the highest since October 12.
INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Ford U.S. December sales drop 17.1% but finishes year strong on EV momentum

Ford's (F -1.5%) U.S. total sales declined 17.1% in December with trucks sales down 15.5% and SUVs -11.1% Y/Y during the month. The Detroit automaker on Wednesday said it sold 173,740 vehicles during the month while it heads into the new year with strong electric vehicle momentum as customer deliveries for both the F-150 Lightning and E-Transit begin.
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Desert Gold reports maiden 1.1Moz gold resources at its SMSZ project in Mali

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Desert Gold said that initial Mineral Resources comprised pit constrained gold mineralization from five deposit areas, including, in...
METAL MINING

Comments / 0

Community Policy