Drew Barrymore Worried Her Talk Show Won’t Get Renewed For Another Season Despite Upbeat Personality, Huge Following

Drew Barrymore is allegedly worried about her talk show being canceled at the end of Season 2.

In its Jan. 17 issue, Star claimed that Barrymore was lucky enough to have The Drew Barrymore Show renewed for Season 2. But a third season doesn’t seem to be in the works because the ratings have deteriorated tremendously.

“Drew’s ratings started out horrible and while they’ve picked up a bit during this season, it’s probably not enough for her to get renewed for a third. Drew leaned on friends to help boost ratings but just hasn’t turned things around,” the source said.