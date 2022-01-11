ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew Barrymore Worried Her Talk Show Won’t Get Renewed For Another Season Despite Upbeat Personality, Huge Following

 6 days ago

Drew Barrymore is allegedly worried about her talk show being canceled at the end of Season 2.

Drew BarrymoreGlyn Lowe PhotoWorks/Flickr/CC-BY 2.0

In its Jan. 17 issue, Star claimed that Barrymore was lucky enough to have The Drew Barrymore Show renewed for Season 2. But a third season doesn’t seem to be in the works because the ratings have deteriorated tremendously.

“Drew’s ratings started out horrible and while they’ve picked up a bit during this season, it’s probably not enough for her to get renewed for a third. Drew leaned on friends to help boost ratings but just hasn’t turned things around,” the source said.

A J
6d ago

I’m not saying this to be a troll, but her show is so extremely cringey. Her constant attempts at trying to be funny is just absolutely nerve wracking. As an actress, she’s awesome! I love her. But that’s what she is. A movie actress. Not a daytime tv show host

