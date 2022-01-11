ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, NY

Boston schools close as extreme cold grips the Northeast

By Associated Press
NYPost
NYPost
 6 days ago

BOSTON — The Northeast girded Tuesday for extreme cold that was expected to reach a wind chill value of minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit in some northern areas and closed some schools elsewhere.

Boston’s public school system, the largest in Massachusetts, announced Monday that schools will not open on Tuesday because of expected extremely low temperatures. The high in the city Tuesday is expected to be 12 degrees Fahrenheit, with wind chills making it feel as low as minus 8 Fahrenheit, according to National Weather Service forecasters.

New York City, too, was in for sub-zero temperatures with wind chill factored in, the weather service warned.

It could feel as low as minus 15 Fahrenheit in some areas of Massachusetts, according to the weather service. And it could be even colder elsewhere in New England, as forecasters said wind chill could approach minus 40 Fahrenheit in some parts of western Maine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kS17X_0diSoTfp00
The cold weather really put the “Br!” in Bryant Park.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PtdGU_0diSoTfp00
In New York City, bone-chilling temperatures made Tuesday one of the coldest days in three years.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BJMDw_0diSoTfp00
In Boston, workers scramble to shut off a water main after temperatures dropped to just 8 degrees Fahrenheit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BVjaK_0diSoTfp00
A satellite photo shows the cold snap hovering over the Northeast.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bU5ht_0diSoTfp00
According to the National Weather Service, it could feel as low as minus 15 Fahrenheit in some areas of Massachusetts.

Low temperatures below zero, not including the wind chill, are also expected in Burlington, Vermont, and Concord, New Hampshire. Forecasters said Providence, Rhode Island, should expect a wind chill value of as low as minus 1 degree Fahrenheit (minus 17 C).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L85EW_0diSoTfp00
Commuters brave frigid temperatures as they arrive on a ferry in Portland, Maine.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EHaWJ_0diSoTfp00
Many schools in the Boston area have shut down for the day as temperatures are expected to be in the low double digits and bring an even lower wind chill.

Low temperatures can result in frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that four COVID-19 testing sites overseen by the state would be closed Tuesday because of the cold. The sites are in Claremont, Manchester, Nashua and Newington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KRuDT_0diSoTfp00
Several COVID-19 testing sites will be shuttered due to the frigid temperatures in New Hampshire.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pFxx5_0diSoTfp00
Pedestrians navigate snow-covered Dewey Square during a snowfall in Boston on January 7, 2022. The first snowfall of the season brought up to 10 inches.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31fhqJ_0diSoTfp00
Many schools have closed due to the fear of frostbite, which can occur in as little as 30 minutes.

Central Maine Power said it is encouraging customers to weatherstrip windows and open drapes to let in heat from the sun and allow sunlight to reduce reliance on electricity during the cold spell.

