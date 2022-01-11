ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Giants may stand by Joe Judge, but the next GM needs the freedom to give him his walking papers

By Greg Joyce
NYPost
NYPost
 6 days ago
Getty Images

Black Monday served as a half measure for the New York Football Giants.

Joe Judge remains, for now, as the elephant in the room, but the Giants cannot let his unsettled fate affect their search for Dave Gettleman’s successor.

It is not yet the end of the world that Judge remained employed as head coach of the Giants as of Monday night — which doesn’t necessarily preclude the Giants from making him unemployed at some point this week, especially after owners John Mara and Steve Tisch have a chance to digest their Monday afternoon meeting with Judge. Instead, their Black Monday was limited to Gettleman announcing he was “retiring” after a failed four years as general manager.

