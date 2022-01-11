ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank of America announces cuts to overdraft fees

 6 days ago
said Tuesday it'll eliminate non-sufficient funds (NSF) fees for its overdraft services starting in February. It will also cut overdraft fees to $10 from $35 in May. Bank of America said it will also eliminate the transfer fee for its Balance Connect for overdraft protection service, starting in May. Bank of America said these and earlier changes to its fee structure will lead to overdraft fee revenues being reduced by 97% from 2009 levels. "We remain committed to taking actions that will further bring down overdraft fees in the future and continue to empower clients to drive positive changes to behavior pertaining to overdraft," said Holly O'Neill, president of retail banking. Shares of Bank of America are up 48% in the past 12 months, compared to a gain of 22.9% by the S&P 500.

