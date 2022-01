MONDAY, Jan. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Quitting smoking is a daunting challenge for anyone, but a new international study suggests that women may struggle more than men to kick the habit. Women were less likely than men to be successful on their first day of trying to quit, a critical predictor of long-term success, researchers found, although the team also discovered that larger warning labels on cigarette packs might change that. ...

HEALTH ・ 3 HOURS AGO