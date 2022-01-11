ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle gave tell-tale sign she was nervous with Queen without Harry, says expert

It has been two years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped the bombshell that they would be stepping down as senior royals.

Following a few intense months, the pair released a statement that they planned to split their time between the UK and North America and hoped to carve out "a progression new role in the institution" while becoming financially independent.

Talks were held just days later in what became known as the Sandringham Summit between Harry, the Queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William.

P2412
6d ago

DUH, the Queen is like the ultimate celebrity. Even Presidents are awwwed by her. Harry doesn't have that aww, because she is his Granny first, than his Queen.

James Koloski
5d ago

Ha ha ha NERVOUS ???? Ha ha ha cuz the Queen has more POWER than Meghan

