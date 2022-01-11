Man shot after confronting suspects trying to steal catalytic converter, police say

SAN ANTONIO — Police said a man was shot in the head and taken to the hospital in critical condition after an apparent robbery attempt near a downtown brewery. A man and woman were getting into a vehicle to leave Freetail Brewing Co. when police said three male suspects jumped out of a vehicle and demanded money. An officer at the scene said the couple handed over a camera, and while the men were leaving one of them shot the male victim in the head.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO