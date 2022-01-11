ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Man shot after confronting suspects trying to steal catalytic converter, police say

 6 days ago
SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after being shot by two people trying to steal the catalytic converter from his car early Tuesday morning, police said. The shooting...

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man shot in head during robbery near downtown brewery Sunday night, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — Police said a man was shot in the head and taken to the hospital in critical condition after an apparent robbery attempt near a downtown brewery. A man and woman were getting into a vehicle to leave Freetail Brewing Co. when police said three male suspects jumped out of a vehicle and demanded money. An officer at the scene said the couple handed over a camera, and while the men were leaving one of them shot the male victim in the head.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Police respond to incident at IDEA Ewing Halsell

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police Department is responding to an unknown incident at IDEA Public Schools Friday afternoon. The incident was reported at around noon at the IDEA charter school on the southwest side of the city. Six police units were on scene at the school and parents were seen waiting to pick up their students.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Driver killed in accident involving Lexus, dump truck in southwest Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — A driver was killed in an accident involving an 18-wheeler in southwest Bexar County Thursday afternoon, authorities said. The accident was reported around 1:15 p.m. at Loop 1604 and F.M. 143. Bexar County Sheriff's Office officials said the driver of an 18-wheeler dump truck was going westbound on Loop 1604 when the driver of a Lexus pulled out into the intersection at F.M. 143. The driver of the 18-wheeler hit the Lexus, pinning the car to a light pole. The driver died at the scene. There is no word on the condition of the other driver.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
