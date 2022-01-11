Tuesday's Weather

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with...

KATC News

Beautiful weather for MLK Day

Winds relax tonight and with clear skies in place, temperatures heading for the lower to middle 30s by Monday morning. A light freeze possible for northern parishes.. I'd go ahead and protect any tender vegetation, and of course make sure the pets have a warm place to stay!
Great Bend Post

Monday's Weather

Sunny, with a high near 59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 58....
CBS DFW

MLK Day Off To A Cold Start, Sunny Skies Ahead With Highs In Lower 60s

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – We are off to a cold start with temperatures in the 30s. A beautiful MLK day ahead with sunny skies, light winds and highs in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be our warmest of the week with highs in the mid 70s, partly cloudy skies, and breezy southwesterly winds 15-25 mph. Changes arrive Wednesday as another arctic front slides through North Texas. It passes through mid-morning shifting our winds out of the north 15-25 mph with partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible as the front moves through although most areas will remain dry. Cold air settles in behind the front and sticks with us through the end of the work week. Thursday through Saturday mornings we start off in the 20s!  
CBS Pittsburgh

Winter Weather: Storm Brings Over 6″ Of Snow To Pittsburgh Area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At the time I am writing this, snow is just now picking back up after the dry slot that we had talked about over the past couple of days moved in. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos It’s easy to say that this is the ‘half-way point’ of this event but that is only partially true. As we are now on the backside of this system, temperatures are now dropping. This means we will start to see a lighter, fluffier snow coming down from here on out. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather...
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Week Starts Warm, Cold Air On Its Way

By Callie Zanandrie (CBS4) – If you liked the weather on Saturday and Sunday, you are going to love the weather on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day! Temperatures will continue to climb, with highs above normal near 60 degrees in the Denver metro area. We will have plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. (credit: CBS) The next storm system moves into the area on Tuesday. Highs will stay mild in the mid 50s. We’ll see increasing clouds and gusty winds. A weak storm system associated with a cold front will bring colder temperatures with light scattered snow possible on Wednesday. As of now, we aren’t expecting much accumulation. The big change you’ll notice on Wednesday is that temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees with daytime highs in the low 30s.  
wearegreenbay.com

Seasonable Monday weather; snow in the forecast Tuesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A seasonal day is on tap for our communities Monday as highs will get into the mid and upper 20s. The average is 25 degrees. We continue to see clouds across the state, but those clouds could break up for some sunshine to pop in here and there during the day. Northwest winds will be persistent at 10 to 15 miles per hour.
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

