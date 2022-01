PCC Community Markets announced on Friday that Krishnan Srinivasan has taken over as its new president and CEO. Srinivasan transitioned to the top role after serving as the Seattle-based co-op's chief financial officer for nearly four years. In addition to his time at PCC, he has experience serving in high-level financial and strategy positions at Lyft, Amazon and Microsoft to his responsibilities leading the co-op.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO