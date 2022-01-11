ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rich Rebuilds Drives Impressive Tesla-Swapped Plymouth Muscle Car

By Andrei Nedelea
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRich Rebuilds doesn’t usually check out other people's projects, EV conversions or otherwise, but occasionally he will come across a vehicle that deserves attention. I mean just look at this awesome 1970s Plymouth Satellite (the two-door version of the third-gen car) that instead of a Hemi now runs a Tesla Model...

