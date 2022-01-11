ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The One High-Protein Breakfast You Should Be Having Every Morning For A Faster Metabolism

By Justine Schwartz
Just when you thought the perfect breakfast did not exist, nutrition experts unanimously suggest eggs and other proteins for kickstarting your weight loss goals. From your first meal of the day, give your metabolism a major boost with these super foods high in not only protein content, but low in fat and nutrient-rich. That’s a win-win-win!

“Protein has been found to be a key nutrient for weight loss, as it helps to curb appetite, preventing us from overeating and keeping us full till lunchtime,” certified outdoors athletics educator Jennifer Schultz tells us. “It can boost metabolism, as our bodies burn more calories when metabolizing proteins than carbohydrates and fats.”

So–which protein breakfasts topped their lists?

Eggs

“The best high-protein breakfast for fat loss is eggs,” Dr. Matt Chalmers, health and wellness expert, author and nutrition speaker, says. “Whether your goal is to increase muscle mass, which also increases metabolism, or just burn fat, eggs should be a major part of your diet.”

Not only do they fuel the body for energy, but they contain enough choline “to significantly increase fat burn,” he says. Also, they contain B vitamins, vitamin D, zinc, iron and copper. A single egg has about six grams of protein and only five of fat!

“A single egg has approximately 6-8 grams of protein, therefore, depending on your goals, consuming approximately 3 eggs for breakfast will provide close to 20 grams of protein, matching the content of many protein drinks,” family practitioner Dr. Yelena Deshko, ND, agrees.

Not sure how to prepare them? Try one of these nutritionist-recommended breakfast burritos. Yum!

shefinds

The One Vitamin You Should Be Having Every Morning To Beat Chronic Dry Skin, According To Experts

Dry skin is one of the most common skin struggles, particularly in the cold winter months. Categorized by patchy, flaky areas on the skin and an uncomfortable tight sensation, it’s only natural to search for a solution in any form. While the first line of defense in fighting dry, cracked skin will most likely be your serum and lotion routine, focusing on your diet and supplement routine also has the potential to create visible changes in the texture of your skin. With that in mind, we checked in with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Lily Talakoub for her insight on the best vitamin to help support hydrated skin while brightening your complexion.
SKIN CARE
mediafeed.org

10 foods you should never eat before bed

Noise, light, and temperature — these are three aspects in your external environment that affect the way you sleep. But did you know that food affects sleep too? Yep, it’s true. And it turns out there are definitely certain foods to avoid before bed if you want to get a sound night’s sleep. Here, learn about how food affects the way you sleep and find out what not to eat before bed.
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

Foods You Should Stop Eating If You Suffer From Hair Loss, According To Doctors

Losing your hair can be a traumatic and devastating experience, but there are lifestyle changes you can make to combat it. Your locks are impacted by how you wear them, how you style them, and often most importantly, what you eat to nourish them. SheFinds spoke to several doctors, including dermatologists and nutritionists, about not only what to eat for your hair’s benefit, but also what foods to avoid if you want a healthier mane.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: The One Food You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Weight Loss

Healthy eating boils down to so much more than the first meal of your day, but that’s not to say a balanced breakfast isn’t a key piece in promoting sustainable weight loss with ease. Kickstarting your morning with a meal that will not only keep you full but also fuel your muscles and boost your metabolism will allow for significant changes to develop in your body over time.
DIETS
Woman's World

Walking for This Many Minutes Each Day Boosts Weight Loss

The new year is almost here, and if you’re like us, you’re ready to kiss 2021 goodbye and start 2022 off right. If one of your goals is to get healthier and feel better, one of the best ways to do that is to move your body more. And it’s not as hard as you might think: Research shows that simply walking for a half hour each day can help you meet your weight loss goals!
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The Worst Morning Mistake You’re Making That’s Stalling Weight Loss, According To Doctors

Dr. Amy Lee, board certified doctor in internal medicine, medical nutrition and obesity medicine and partner of Nucific, authored this story. The misconception is that eating something small and sweet is good for weight loss and weight maintenance. I see people grabbing that little Danish, muffin, scone with their cup of joe when they are on the run to their job.
WEIGHT LOSS
