EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A 15-year-old from Hartford has been arrested in connection with the death of an East Hartford teen earlier this week. Police said around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, they were called to a report of an individual on the ground in the area of 25 Westbrook Street. Emergency responders located the teen unresponsive young male, apparently the victim of gunfire. He was pronounced dead and East Hartford Police Detectives began investigating this incident as a homicide. This victim has been identified as a 17-year-old East Hartford resident.

