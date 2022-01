On Thursday afternoon, theNew York Knicks executed a trade with the Atlanta Hawks, acquiring third-year guard Cam Reddish, formerly a Duke stand out. Reddish is still dealing with an injury, so the Knicks will have to wait a few days before they can feature their brand new small forward, a position they don’t necessarily have on the roster at this point in time. While Evan Fournier is capable of playing the small, he’s primarily a shooting guard this season, utilizing his three-point efficiency as a result of the analytics department.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO