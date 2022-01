In the bottom of the ninth inning, New York Yankees star minor-league shortstop Anthony Volpe smashed a walk-off homer in a come from behind win against the Bradenton Marauders on June 19 of last year. Volpe launched two homers in the game, contributing a triple off the centerfield wall early in the contest in addition. At the time, Volpe had been enjoying a 15 game streak recording a hit in each. This was the moment he truly put himself on the map on a grander scale.

MLB ・ 19 HOURS AGO