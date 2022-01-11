ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Military firefighter jailed for seven years for Moray sex attacks

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA military firefighter who raped a vulnerable girl during a prolonged catalogue of child abuse in Moray has been jailed for seven years. Stephen Baker, 54, committed the crimes between 1985 and 2006. He had denied offences during an earlier trial but was convicted of one charge of rape,...

www.bbc.com

fox5atlanta.com

Lawyer faces rape charges

Sandy Springs police say a woman who was seeking legal representation was instead raped by that lawyer. He has since been arrested.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
txktoday.com

Man pleads guilty to raping cellmate and 4-year-old girl

A man who was being held in the Miller County jail for sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl when he tied his cellmate to a bunk, knocked him unconscious and sexually assaulted him, was sentenced to 25 years in prison this week. Charles Steven Anderson, 63, will be in his 80s...
MILLER COUNTY, AR
BBC

Dundee man jailed for stalking Chester woman for seven years

A man who repeatedly stalked a woman he had never met over seven years has been jailed. Satish Kumar, 29, admitted bombarding the victim, from Chester, with messages on social media after they both studied at Leeds University. He also travelled from his home in Dundee, Scotland, to her workplace...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Emma Wolfenden: Man guilty of murder bid after 'terrifying' attack

A man who stabbed a woman in her home has been found guilty of attempted murder. Robert Truscott attacked Emma Wolfenden at Bullfinch Close, Oakham, Rutland, on 21 January last year. Ms Wolfenden, 37, died in June, but a post-mortem examination found her death was not directly linked to the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father admits dog attack death charge over killing of 12-day-old baby

A father whose 12-day-old baby was killed by the family pet has admitted to being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog.Elon Jase Ellis-Joynes was mauled to death by the Chow Chow cross at his home in Doncaster in September 2020.Dad Stephen Joynes, 36, admitted the offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.Mother Abigail Ellis, 28, has denied the same charge and will appear at court again on 11 February when prosecutors will make a further decision on the case. A trial is provisionally set for July.The couple were both released on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man facing trial for murder is found dead in his prison cell

A man who had been due to stand trial for the murder of missing Diane Douglas has been found dead in his prison cell.Stuart Williamson, 56, was accused of killing Ms Douglas between December 1 and December 31 2018, when she would have been aged 55 or 56.Ms Douglas, from Colton, a village west of Norwich, was reported missing by family members on October 21 last year.Norfolk Police launched a “no-body” murder investigation after inquiries found Ms Douglas had not been seen for a “significant period”.The force said Ms Douglas’s remains were found in the garden of a house in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Husband of mother-of-five, 35, found drowned in a lake is released from custody and walks free from court after prosecutors dropped murder charge against him

Prosecutors have today dropped a murder charge against the husband of a mother-of-five who was found drowned in a lake. Andrius Vengalis, 46, was accused of killing Lithuanian-born Egle Vengaliene, 35, by holding her under the water at Brandon Country Park, Suffolk, in April last year. A court heard a...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Ex-partner brutally stabbed mother and autistic son in front of baby, court told

A violent ex-partner travelled 28 miles on foot to stab a mother and her young autistic son to death in front of a distressed baby before leading police on a 24-hour manhunt, a court was told.Daniel Boulton, 30, is alleged to have knifed his former girlfriend Bethany Vincent and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson, also known as DJ, “numerous times” while the subject of a restraining order at around 8pm on May 31 last year.Boulton developed a “hatred” for Darren and walked from his address in Skegness to Ms Vincent’s home in High Holme Road in Louth Lincolnshire ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man who killed guard Lorraine Barwell detained indefinitely

A mentally ill man who killed a custody officer by kicking her in the head has been detained indefinitely. Humphrey Burke, 28, attacked 54-year-old Lorraine Barwell as she tried to escort him from court in June 2015. Last month, he admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility and has now been handed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Peter Sutcliffe: Prison report examines death of killer

An independent report into the death of serial killer Peter Sutcliffe has concluded he caught Covid-19 in hospital rather than in prison. Sutcliffe was serving a whole-life term for murdering 13 women across Yorkshire and north-west England between 1975 and 1980. He died with Covid on 13 November 2020 at...
PUBLIC SAFETY

