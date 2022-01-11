ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

NI in a better place than first feared with Omicron – Swann

By David Young
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EPTsO_0diSi40Z00

Northern Ireland’s Health Minister has said the region has entered the new year in a better situation regarding Covid-19 than he feared it might be.

Robin Swann said worst-case forecasts about the Omicron variant have not materialised, with hospital admission rates and ICU admissions not as high as in previous waves of the virus.

Mr Swann said there was still a “bit of unknown” about Omicron and he cautioned against public complacency over the threat posed by the variant.

Asked if the region was now in a different position to what he thought it might have been in when ministers were engaged in pre-Christmas discussions on the potential for tighter restrictions in the new year, Mr Swann said: “Very much so.”

He said it showed “how quickly things can change with this virus”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t7Ae1_0diSi40Z00

In an interview with the PA news agency, the minister added: “When there was still so much unknown about Omicron, especially in regards to transmissibility, through to hospitalisations, through to severe hospitalisation into ICU, and even deaths – that was unknown in mid-December.

“So it was only right that we were cautious about what pressures we could be facing rather than sitting back and saying ‘let’s just wait and see’.”

Mr Swann said the vaccination programme was a major factor in why hospital admission rates were, to this point, not as intense as in previous coronavirus waves.

“When you take in comparison to the number of cases we have to hospitalisations, especially to ICU admissions as well, we are seeing quite a difference in this wave,” he said.

“But vaccination also has had a part to play in that.”

He continued: “ Vaccination has been a game-changer.”

Mr Swann urged people to keep coming forward for jabs and continue to comply with the measures that are still in place.

“There is a risk of complacency but I think, like many in society, people want this to be over, we in the health service want this to be over as well.

“But it’s really how we get to that point – and it’s through vaccination but also by following the guidance and the regulations that are currently there so we can get to that space.

“That complacency has always been a danger to us. Because if people start letting their guard down and start reverting back to those behaviours that we know actually spread and increase the risk of transmission, that’s when the challenges start to come in again and we see numbers going up, we see hospitalisations going up and we see those pressures in ICU.

“We’re not seeing that to the extent we have in previous waves. So that’s a bonus, that’s a positive.

“But vaccinations have played a big part in it.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Long Covid: More than 400 people referred to NI specialist clinics

More than 400 people were referred to Northern Ireland's specialist long Covid clinics in the first month since their launch, it has emerged. Long Covid is an umbrella term for a range of symptoms including fatigue, breathlessness, muscle pains and brain fog. The assessment and treatment centres were launched in...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Swann
The Independent

Shorter isolation period comes into effect as minister offers hopeful outlook

People in England can end their coronavirus isolation after five full days in a move hailed as restoring “extra freedoms”.It comes as a Cabinet minister struck an optimistic note by saying the signs for lifting restrictions later this month are “encouraging”.In a change to self-isolation guidance from Monday, people can leave quarantine after five full days, so long as they test negative on days five and six.This is a balanced and proportionate approach to restore extra freedoms and reduce the pressure on essential public services over the winterHealth Secretary Sajid JavidMinisters had been under pressure to reduce the isolation period...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Fall in Covid hospital numbers offers ‘great hope’, says HSE chief

The latest Covid-19 data suggests Ireland can feel “great hope”, the HSE chief has said.Paul Reid said on Saturday that “a consistent set of Covid-19 trends give great hope”.He added that the number of people in hospital with the virus has fallen to 940.The number of people in hospital had risen above 1,000 in recent days, prompting concern among health officials.Mr Reid tweeted: “Fewer patients on oxygen support. GP referrals & overall cases down.“Booster vaccines and the public’s response have so far eased the worst impacts.”He again urged people to get a booster jab.Taoiseach Micheal Martin said on Friday that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

NHS leaders accused of ‘bullying’ hospitals into silence over scale of Covid crisis

NHS leaders have been accused of downplaying the impact of the Covid crisis and putting hospitals under scrutiny for declaring critical incidents and postponing surgeries.A leaked email urges hospitals to use the “correct terminology” and make NHS leaders aware when declaring their status. Sources said the message was a “thinly veiled threat” and that there was “subtle pressure” amid the rapid spread of Omicron.At least 24 trusts have declared critical incidents this week, including one in Northamptonshire on Friday afternoon, while new figures show a 59 per cent rise in staff absences in just seven days.Trusts in London were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Head of Covid rules taskforce admits holding leaving drinks during lockdown

The former head of the government unit responsible for drawing up Covid rules has apologised for organising a leaving drinks event during 2020’s Christmas lockdown.Kate Josephs, ex-chief of the government’s Covid-19 taskforce at the Cabinet Office, admitted she had gathered colleagues together for her own leaving event on 17 December 2020, while strict curbs on socialising remained in force in London.Ms Josephs, who is currently chief executive of Sheffield City Council, said she was co-operating with the investigation into government parties carried out by senior civil servant Sue Gray.“On the evening of 17 December, I gathered with colleagues that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Better Place#Omicron#Covid#Icu
The Independent

Omicron exposes inflexibility of Europe's public hospitals

A World Health Organization official warned last week of a “closing window of opportunity” for European countries to prevent their health care systems from being overwhelmed as the omicron variant produces near-vertical growth in coronavirus infections. In France, Britain and Spain, nations with comparatively strong national health programs, that window may already be closed.The director of an intensive care unit at a hospital in Strasbourg is turning patients away. A surgeon at a London hospital describes a critical delay in a man's cancer diagnosis. Spain is seeing its determination to prevent a system collapse tested as omicron keeps medical...
WORLD
BBC

More than 500 children in NI waiting for urgent dental work

More than 500 children in Northern Ireland are waiting for urgent dental treatment, according to figures obtained by BBC News NI. That does not include the hundreds waiting for routine procedures. In the Southern Health Trust - one of the worst areas affected - the longest wait time for urgent...
WORLD
WNMT AM 650

Omicron evades immunity better than Delta, Danish study finds

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – The Omicron coronavirus variant is better at circumventing vaccinated peoples’ immunity than the Delta variant, according to a Danish study published last week, helping explain why Omicron is spreading more rapidly. Since the discovery of the heavily mutated Omicron variant in November, scientists have been...
SCIENCE
New York Sun

In the Face of Omicron, Cowering in Unnecessary Fear

It is time for practically every jurisdiction in the western world to acknowledge that they have dismally failed to manage the Covid crisis. We almost all failed to learn promptly from the unfolding facts of the illness. It seems now to be fairly well-established that the Chinese, with the complicity of the World Health Organization on which it has excessive influence, withheld the gravity of coronavirus from the world while allowing it to be exported around the globe, before suppressing it within China in the most authoritarian manner. China gained a great strategic victory as the rest of the world closed down like idiots. In the United States, the wall-to-wall anti-Trump national political media and Democratic party strategists saw very quickly an opportunity to retrieve an election that, as the coronavirus pandemic began, appeared likely to be won by President Trump.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

‘No payments’ for unvaccinated healthcare staff sacked in mandatory jab plans

Unvaccinated healthcare staff in England face being sacked without an exit payment, an official document shows.Frontline staff must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with two jabs by April 1 – meaning they must have had their first vaccine on February 3.Healthcare employers have been told that from the following day – February 4 – unjabbed staff should be invited to a meeting and told that a potential outcome may be dismissal.Whilst organisations are encouraged to explore redeployment, the general principles which apply in a redundancy exercise are not applicable here, and it is important that managers are aware of thisGuidance...
WORLD
The Independent

Covid: UK reports 99,652 infections and 270 deaths

The rate of spread of Covid could be slowing, figures suggest, with a drop of nearly 10,000 new one-day infections.Another 99,652 people have been found to be infected with Covid-19 in the UK in 24 hours, according to government statistics.That was down compared with the 109,133 new infections recorded in the previous 24 hours but it brings the total number of infections to 15,066,395 – nearly one in four of the UK population.And another 270 people have died within 28 days of a positive test, according to government statistics – a fall compared with the 335 deaths reported on Thursday.Over...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK coronavirus cases ‘plateauing’ and giving ’cause for optimism’, experts say

Coronavirus cases appear to be “plateauing” in parts of the UK, a Government health advisor has said.Dr Susan Hopkins, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) chief medical adviser, said London the South East and East of England were seeing the number of infections flatten.Her comments came as other experts said they were optimistic about the coronavirus situation, while the Welsh Government began to ease restrictions.Dr Hopkins told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme cases were still relatively high, with one in 15 people in England infected and one in 20 elsewhere in the UK, but that there was a “slow...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: How Omicron symptoms differ from the Delta variant and original strain in two charts

The Omicron variant of coronavirus has spread swiftly across the world since its discovery in South Africa and Botswana in late November and has steadily driven up daily infection numbers wherever it has been found.Highly transmissible, the strain caused the UK to hit a pandemic-record of 218,724 new cases on 4 January but, so far, the soaring infection rate has not translated into an unsustainable level of hospitalisations and deaths.There is still much we do not know about Omicron but its symptoms appear to be much more like that of the common cold, broadly typified by running noses, sneezing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: As we attempt to live with Covid, a category of vulnerable people is emerging: the new excluded

Rejoice! For we are winning! On our way “back to normal”, as assorted government mouthpieces have been telling us. Rejoice! For, according to cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi, we are on the road “from pandemic to endemic”. Rejoice again, I tell you, for Prime Minister Boris Johnson expects the UK to “get through” the latest surge in coronavirus cases.For me, and for many others, the reality behind this rhetoric is very different. We are en route to new divisions atop an already fragmented society. For those of us on the wrong side of the divide, the choice is stark: illness, possibly terminal,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ireland could begin ‘phased’ end to restrictions in coming weeks, says Varadkar

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has said he expects a “phased” reopening of society from the end of January.Strict Covid-19 measures, including the closure of nightclubs and a curfew for hospitality venues, were introduced late last year amid fears about the spread of the Omicron variant.On Sunday, the Tanaiste said he hoped that some restrictions might be lifted “soon”.Members of the National Public Health Emergency Team are expected to meet on Thursday to discuss the latest in the pandemic.I'll be pushing for a more ambitious, quicker reopening over the next couple of monthsLeo VaradkarIreland is still recording high case numbers, with 965...
WORLD
The Independent

In Greece, unvaccinated older people now face monthly fines

Greece Monday imposed a vaccination mandate for people over age 60, as coverage remains below the European Union average and a recent spike in infections has sustained pressure on hospitals. Older people failing to get vaccinated will face penalties, starting at a 50-euro ($57) fine in January and followed by a monthly fine of 100 euros ($114) after that. About two-thirds of Greece’s 10.7 million population is currently fully vaccinated — the EU average is just over 70%. The rate of death and daily hospitalizations has increased following the recent spread of the omicron variant, though pressure on ICU...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical Daily

Omicron: Viral Load Can Be At Its Highest At Day Five So Cutting Isolation Period Doesn’t Make Sense

Before omicron, people in the UK with COVID symptoms or a positive test had to self-isolate for ten days. But when the new variant of concern arrived, the government changed the self-isolation period to seven days. On the other side of the Atlantic, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that given what is known about the omicron variant, they are changing the self-isolation period to five days.
SCIENCE
The Independent

The Independent

436K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy