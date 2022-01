For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Over a holiday period marked by canceled flights, out-of-stock at-home COVID-19 tests and unease about new quarantine guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the omicron variant joined delta in a stampede across the US. But while COVID-19 cases have hit unprecedented numbers in many parts of the country, hospitalization and death rates have stayed "comparatively low," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said last week during a White House COVID-19 response briefing.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO