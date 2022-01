California’s $5.2 billion pandemic rental relief fund is running out of money even as the pandemic deepens economic turmoil and tenant protections expire in March. Housing advocates have seen a steady demand in recent months for assistance to protect people from displacement or eviction. The state requested an additional $1.9 billion from the federal emergency rental assistance program to cover landlord and tenant debts, but last week received just $62 million in additional funds.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO