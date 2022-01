No parking: Richmond lists several street closures ahead of gubernatorial inauguration Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Glenn Youngkin will be inaugurated as the Commonwealth of Virginia’s 74th governor during a ceremony and parade this Saturday, January 15 in Capitol Square.

There will be several street closures in the city with “no parking” zones beginning Saturday at 5 a.m. Towing will be enforced.

The zones are in effect until 4 p.m.

Street closures for the Virginia Gubernatorial Inauguration Event 2022 are below: