Colorado Weather: Quiet Until Friday When It Turns Colder With Light Mountain Snow

By Meteorologist Chris Spears
 6 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Happy Tuesday! A weak weather system will pass to the north of Colorado today. It will drag a band of cloud cover across the state and the wind will kick up from time to time. Some places could see wind gusts as high as 20 to 30 mph during the afternoon.

It will be above normal for this time of year in terms of the afternoon highs once again around Colorado. In Denver, we’re expecting a high in the lower 50s. We’ll see mostly 30s in the mountains with 40s in some valleys.

The next storm to impact Colorado is currently over the Pacific Ocean, just a little bit north of Hawaii. It will arrive into Colorado early Friday with much colder air and some light mountain snow. We could even see a few snow showers during the afternoon and evening around Denver and on the eastern plains.

The Friday storm system will be on the move, arriving early in the morning and exiting the state by late Friday night. Because it is moving so fast it won’t have time to produce a lot in the way of snow.

We’re expecting a few inches in the northern and central mountains with the potential for a dusting in some spots on the eastern plains. Conditions will begin to clear up on Saturday although it will be chilly.

CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Week Starts Warm, Cold Air On Its Way

By Callie Zanandrie (CBS4) – If you liked the weather on Saturday and Sunday, you are going to love the weather on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day! Temperatures will continue to climb, with highs above normal near 60 degrees in the Denver metro area. We will have plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. (credit: CBS) The next storm system moves into the area on Tuesday. Highs will stay mild in the mid 50s. We’ll see increasing clouds and gusty winds. A weak storm system associated with a cold front will bring colder temperatures with light scattered snow possible on Wednesday. As of now, we aren’t expecting much accumulation. The big change you’ll notice on Wednesday is that temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees with daytime highs in the low 30s.  
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Two Winter Storms Arrive This Week, Neither Are Impressive

DENVER (CBS4) – The third week in January starts with a sunny and mild MLK Day before dual storms bring colder but not necessarily wetter weather later in the week. Monday will be one of the warmest MLK’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day’s in Denver since the holiday started in the 1986. The record for the date in Denver is 65 degrees from 1971 which should be safe but near record heat is expected with high temperatures in the metro area reaching at least 60 degrees. (source: CBS) It does stay noticeably cooler in northern Colorado on Monday with highs in the 40s and...
DENVER, CO
