First female general officer in the history of the W.Va. Army National Guard

By Lily Bradley
 6 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The year 2021 saw some historic firsts and major milestones both nationally and within the Tri-State. In West Virginia, the national guard saw a historic first with the promotion of their newest brigadier general.

On Dec. 2, 2021, Col. Michaelle M. Munger was promoted to the rank of brigadier general, making her the first ever female in West Virginia history to become a general officer in the West Virginia Army National Guard.

Munger has served 27-years in the U.S. Military encompassing various different roles such as active duty, U.S. Army Reserves, the Army National Guard, and the National Guard Bureau and at the Pentagon. She was commissioned in 1994 through the Reserve Officer Training Corps or ROTC. Her current assignment is Special Assistant to the Adjutant General of West Virginia.

“Michaelle shines as a leader and mentor. She has a tremendous reserve of energy and enthusiasm which she brings to bear every single day,” said Adjutant General of West Virginia, Maj. Gen. Bill Crane. “Soldiers know competent leaders when they see them, and Michaelle exudes competence, professionalism, integrity, and is one of the best communicators I have ever had the honor of serving with. She brings a wealth of knowledge, skill, and passion to her new rank and to our One Guard family, which will benefit our entire organization.”

Brig. Gen. Munger is the first female general officer in the history of the West Virginia Army National Guard. She follows in the footsteps of Brig. Gen. Paige P. Hunter who was promoted to general officer rank for the West Virginia Air National Guard in early 2016.

