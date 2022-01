We’re just about at the peak of the COVID omicron variant this week and that means mask-wearing also seems about as high as it’s been since the early days of the pandemic. How high? I took a tour of six large stores Thursday and counted masks — a half-hour at each one. The results surprised me. I figured we’d see at most two-thirds of people wearing masks, especially since few cities and towns have a mandate in place for indoor places and the governor has declined to restart the statewide mask rule.

NORWALK, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO