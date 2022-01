The last season of “Euphoria” was true to just how much new kids on the block can try to prove themselves, how they can try so hard. It was all about one gimmicky, over-used, inescapable shot—the fast dolly that has the camera run toward a character’s face. It aimed to create energy and grandiosity, but they might as well have just flashed the headshot of writer/director/showrunner Sam Levinson instead. This shot wasn’t just a stylistic choice, it became a tedious trademark, a revealing philosophical appendage for creator Sam Levinson, who built "Euphoria" around young people and all the attention-grabbing “adult” activities in which they engaged.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO